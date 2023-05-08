Matter of concepts

Eventually the 2023 Formula 1 season seems to have started to revolve around one new magic word: concept. There’s that of Mercedes, without the side pods, which the Brackley team now seems ready to abandon definitively from next weekend in Imola, and then there’s that of Ferrari, with rather large and hollowed-out sidepods. Ferrari had so far given up on adapting to the technical philosophy launched by Red Bull in 2022 and taken up by almost all the competitors this year, but perhaps the moment of the technical turning point is near. It was revealed Carlos Sainzinterviewed on the microphones of Sky Sports F1 Italy after the fifth place conquered in the GP of Miami.

Catalan revolution

Speaking of the next updates, which Ferrari plans to bring first to Imola and then, precisely, to the Spanish race, the former McLaren standard bearer admitted the possibility of undertake a drastic change of “direction”, also in view of 2024: “From here to Barcelona we will try some more set up stuff – explained the Ferrari #55 – More updates will arrive at Imola that should help us. In Barcelona we will try to change the car a bit and to go in another direction, to see if this can help the race pace. Today it is clear that in qualifying we are not in bad shape, but then in the race we have little flexibility and the car is unpredictable. You can’t push in this wind, because you degrade the tyres“.

Error without consequences

Analyzing his Sunday as a whole, Sainz started fromerror at the entrance to the pit lane. An inattention that cost him a five-second penalty but, luckily for him, it didn’t lead him to lose other positions as instead happened in Melbourne: “The lockup in the pit lane was all my fault – he acknowledged – it was a mistake, I was pushing to undercut Fernando and I didn’t evaluate the braking well, but it didn’t cost us anything in the end. The final position would not have changed”.

Medium ok, nightmare hard

To feed Sainz’s nightmares, this Sunday, is instead there performance difference between tyres: “What is clear is that we did a very good stint with the average – for the first time we were faster than the Aston Martin in the race and with the degradation – but then we have to understand why after just three or four laps of overtaking at slower cars with the hard the stint becomes difficult, inconsistent and slow. It can’t be that we fight for pole on Saturday and for the podium with the medium and then we struggle so much with the hard. We are in a position where we have to try many things, we don’t understand why we struggle so much in the race “. he concluded.