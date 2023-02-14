The strategy and development problems of the F1-75 were certainly two major weaknesses for Ferrari during the 2022 season. However, what cut the legs off Ferrari’s world champion hopes the most during last season was the poor reliability of the power unit, who betrayed Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz especially in the first half of the championship, when the red single-seater was probably the fastest and most competitive car on the entire grid. It is therefore understandable that the attention of the fans on the eve of this new vintage is concentrated above all on what will be the resistance of the brand new SF-23, put on track by Ferrari today for the first time on the Fiorano circuit.

Enrico Gualtierihead of Ferrari’s power unit area, went into detail on the work done by the men and women of the Prancing Horse during the long off-season, underlining once again – as previously done by the team principal Frederic Vasseur – that the only ‘adjustments’ permitted, at a regulatory level, are those relating to the reliability of the entire hybrid unit. “The Power Units have been frozen since last year – Gualtieri pointed out – including fluids, oil and fuel, and the only changes allowed are those related to reliability, which was our Achilles heel last season. We focused on the internal combustion engine and on the electric ones and we have tried to capitalize on the experience gained on the track last season by examining all the data and signs of weakness of the components used. We have also revised our assembly procedures”.

“In general we tried to understand the root causes of the problems we encountered on the track – continued the engineer from Maranello in his analysis – using all the tools at our disposal to try to solve them. The work involved all areas, from design to experimentation to try and test new solutions in a very short time. It was a considerable effort, aimed at the continuous improvement of the components to try to reach the required level of reliability“. Now all that remains is to wait tests in Bahrain and above all the first races of the year to verify the effectiveness of the great work done by the Prancing Horse team.