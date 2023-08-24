Seymandi and the missing ring. The question and answer between ex-boyfriends and the incursion of the agents into the house

The soap opera of the summer continues. The story of love and betrayal between Segre And Seymandi is enriched with a new chapter. Continue the question and answer through the media of the two ex-boyfriends. Now it’s up to Cristina to reveal new background on their increasingly complicated relationship after the public declaration of “horn” made by what was to become her future husband. “From that evening – Seymandi tells Corriere della Sera – I was no longer allowed to enter the house where I lived with Massimo, I had to call in the police to accompany me and recover my personal effects“.

The will of Christina is to clarify his thoughts on some statements made previously and respond once again to the ex. Less than 48 hours ago, in fact, the banker announced that he had given a mandate to his lawyers consider a claim for compensation against him for “reputational damage”, due to the allusions about the manager’s alleged romantic relationships during their relationship and on the disappearance of the engagement ring.

