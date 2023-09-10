Genoa – It is the Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild the winner of the 19th edition of the Aon Open Challenger – Memorial Giorgio Messina, the international tennis tournament in Genoa which ended today on the red clay courts, one of the main Italian tournaments after the Rome Internationals with 185 thousand dollars from Total Financial Commitment.

The central defender ‘Beppe Croce’ was completely exhausted and saw the Brazilian succeed after almost two hours of play against the Italian Fabio Fognini with a score of 6-2/7-6 after an exciting final. Thiago Seyboth Wild is currently number 106 in the world: “I’m really happy for this success against a very difficult opponent like Fognini”. For Mauro Iguera, president of the Organizing Committee, great satisfaction: “We have shattered all public records from the point of view of attendance”.