Mexico City- When Jula Anderson joined TikTok at age 16, her first video featured renovations to her family’s home. She received five “likes”. After seeing other girls posting risqué videos and getting more likes, she tried it herself.

“I wanted to become famous on TikTok and I realized that if you post things that show off your body people will start to like you,” says Jula, now 18 and a high school senior near Sacramento, California.

Sudden fame on TikTok is catching teens off guard, leaving many girls ill-prepared for the attention they thought they wanted, according to parents, therapists and teens. In some cases, predators target girls who make sexually suggestive videos. Less dangerous interactions can also hurt young women’s self-esteem and make them feel exploited, they say.

Therapists say teens who lack a close group of friends, and those with underlying mental health issues — especially those struggling with eating disorders and body image issues — are even more at risk, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Videos just ‘for you’

Teens’ reliance on TikTok for social validation has increased as the app has become their favorite platform. TikTok surpassed Instagram in popularity among teenagers last year, becoming the most visited site on the internet.

TikTok’s algorithm regularly drives virtual strangers to the “For You” pages of millions of users. TikTok weighs whether users show a strong interest in a specific type of content, which is measured by whether they finish watching a video, the company explains. Its recommendation engine then chooses videos to send to those users, regardless of the creator’s follower count or the virality of previous videos.

Platforms like Instagram, YouTube and Twitter work differently, presenting content to users based on search terms and friend connections, so building a sizable audience — and going viral — on those sites can take longer.

“We think carefully about the well-being of teens when designing our security and privacy settings and restricting features on TikTok based on age,” a TikTok spokeswoman said in a statement.

“We’ve also worked with youth safety experts to develop resources geared toward supporting digital safety and digital literacy conversations between parents and teens.”

Fame on TikTok

A few months after joining the app in the summer of 2019, Jula Anderson’s wish for fame on TikTok came true. A video where she wears a tight tank top and lip-syncs to the pop song “Sunday Best” was a hit. For reasons Jula and her mother, Shauna Anderson, still don’t understand, TikTok’s algorithm featured the video on users’ “For You” pages. More than a million people saw the video and almost 500 thousand liked it, both counted.

Jula’s audience grew from a few hundred to more than 200,000. There was nothing overtly sexual in the video, but the comments she received were flooded with boys and men expressing how sexy she looked.

Buoyed by the success, Jula made more racy videos, including lip-syncing to songs with lyrics about sex and becoming more revealing in her wardrobe choices.

By then, I was constantly checking the “likes” I was getting. “It was my whole world,” she exposed.

Her parents weren’t aware of how suggestive her videos had become until Jula’s grandparents, tipped off by cousins, alerted them.

Anderson said her daughter didn’t have a close group of friends and believes the isolation from the pandemic intensified her need to find connection.

Concerned about the dangers that could arise from publicly viewable videos, Jula’s parents asked her to delete the suggestive videos. They also discussed the topic in family and in individual therapy sessions.

Jula, who said she had a history of anxiety before joining TikTok, said the widespread attention and creepy comments she received from men had become difficult to deal with. The comments that criticized her appearance also hurt her.

After the intervention, he chose to stay away from TikTok for a few months. He said it was difficult. In the middle of last year, he returned to the app but created a new account that he set to private. He has only a few followers: people he knows in real life. He assured that now he rarely posts content.

Jula said she ultimately decided suggestive videos weren’t the way she wanted to present herself to the world, or to younger girls who might see them. She has four younger sisters and she emphasized that she doesn’t want them to seek or receive care the way she did.

“I think I tried to grow up much faster than I should have,” Jula said.