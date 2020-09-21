Venusian women in the movie ‘Queen of outer space’.

If there’s life on Venus it’s not going to look like Zsa Zsa Gabor, unfortunately. In reality, from what we are intuiting, it will be insignificant and smelly, something more similar to what can be stuck in a shoe than to the voluptuous actress who played the Venusian courtesan Talleah in Queen of outer space (1958). In the film, Venus appeared as a planet ruled by women fighting each other and to which an expedition of earthlings arrived to live adventures that the National League of Decency of the United States found morally objectionable and full of “unnecessary sicalipsis.”

Science fiction has traditionally imagined the planet closest to ours as a kind of sister world (82% of the Earth’s mass) but more exuberant, tropical, fertile, full of vegetation and water and with occupants often consistent with those features. Gender has been very wrong with Venus. Before the Soviet space probes Scallop (1961-1984) and the Mariner II (1962) revealed the true nature of the planet, a decidedly inhospitable, infernal world (475 degrees of temperature), a furnace in which lead would melt, and I don’t even tell you Zsa Zsa Gabor, which would also remain flat (!) the pressure of the atmosphere, the fact that the planet was covered by clouds (it was believed to be water vapor) and closer to the Sun invited us to imagine a canicular scene with Cambrian-looking seas and swamps and dinosaur-like creatures. HG Welles mentions in the epilogue of War of the Worlds that the Martians are believed to have gone after Venus after failing to conquer Earth: they won’t have done very well either.

The sensual and lustful element has also been present in many fables (especially in the pulp, cheap literature), it is not for nothing that the planet bears the name of the goddess of carnal love and desire, and it can be said that on many occasions Venus has belonged to women. There is another classic film, Journey to the planet of prehistoric women (1968), which he adapted from a Soviet novel and directed for Roger Corman none other than Peter Bogdanovich (under an assumed name). Again a male Earth expedition arrived, in 1998! On Venus and ran into a female population led by the suggestive Mamie Van Doren (former Miss Palm Springs). Here, that is to say, on Venus, the women were beautiful blonde mermaids in elephant-leg pants and shell bras who worshiped a pterodactyl (shiver Sagan and DeGrasse Tyson!) And freaked out when travelers killed her. The film, which featured unforgettable dialogue (“did you hear? It almost sounds like a girl,” “yes, a girl or a monster”), featured several classic elements of the way much science fiction has viewed. Venus – a mysterious world, hot and humid, largely covered by oceans (panthalassa), with swamps, giant plants, a heavy, cloudy, greenish atmosphere, and with a prehistoric fauna. The worst thing Earth has sent to Venus is Abbott and Costello, who went wrong on their way to Mars in 1953.

In Pirates of Venus (1934), the first title in Edgar Rice Burroughs’ series on Carson Napier’s adventures on the planet – similar to those of his John Carter on Mars – this is a dense arboreal world in which strange beasts and different races of human beings “like ourselves.” Napier’s adventures are not very different from those of Flash Gordon, who also visited Venus often (Catastrophe on Venus, Destination: Venus, Oceans of Venus), or those of Buck Rogers, another regular.

Significantly, a devoted science writer like Isaac Asimov also has cliched depictions of Venus in his literary output. In Lucky Starr and the oceans of Venus (1953), one of the adventures of his hero who persecutes evildoers through the Solar System, the planet is completely covered by the sea, under the turbulent cloud cover of radiant whiteness that hides everything (and that paradoxically, when reflecting the light from the Sun, is what makes Venus so bright in our sky). Asimov’s earthly settlers (six million) live in underwater cities dedicated to the export of algae and enlivened by encounters with local aquatic fauna including mentalist frogs and a creature the size of countless whales. Asimov later apologized, saying he wrote the story while the possibility that the planet contained large amounts of water was still being considered. From the measurements of the Mariner II we know that the surface of Venus is arid and scorching.

Asimov made another big mistake: to say that there were no mountains, when the planet has the Maxwell Mountains, which rise 11 kilometers, higher than Everest. The Maxwells, by physicist James Clerk Maxwell, are, by the way, the only place on Venus with a male name. All the others (Lakshmi plateau, Geneva plain, Ishtar and Aphrodite continents…) are female names, with a predilection for the way the planet has been called in other cultures. It will be hell, but there is no denying that there is parity.

CS Lewis in Perelandra (1943), the name given to Venus in the novel, also imagined oceans, like Olaf Stapledon, and soaring waves, while Robert A. Heinlein made the planet a slave colony in Logic of empire, one of his various approaches to that world. Arthur C. Clarke preferred Mars (and beyond, Jupiter), a planet that has interested science fiction much more and that has produced novels and films with more consistent speculation and a more powerful mythology. Everything and so, Clarke (who has a moving account, Before Eden, about how the incipient life on Venus succumbs to the garbage left by human astronauts) also succumbed to the siren voice of our neighbor and, when it was discovered that there were no seas, regretted not being able to go there to practice his favorite sport, the diving. In 3001: final odyssey (1997), caused humanity to launch pieces of comet on Venus to cool it and make it habitable.

One of the most unforgettable depictions of Venus in science fiction is undoubtedly, although we will always link it more to Mars, that of Ray Bradbury in his ominous tale The rain (1950), included in The illustrated man. In the story, a group of astronauts try to reach a hot, dry refuge on the planet while being driven mad by the continually falling rain. On the Venus of Bradbury there is a single small continent surrounded by the One Sea. In that portion of jungle land the rain has faded everything to a ghostly white. The Venusians – who do not appear – stalk the earthlings to drag them into the sea and slowly kill them. The story was one of those chosen from the book for the 1969 film version of The illustrated man and had a television adaptation in 1992 in which the outdated references to Venus were removed. In fact, if it rains sulfuric acid on Venus (the acid rain called virga)Bradbury was not so misguided with his alienating and lacerating rain, that rain “that drowned out all the rains and even the memory of other rains.” There is another Bradbury tale set on a rainy Venus, the melancholic All summer in one day about a girl who misses the only time in every seven years when the sun rises on the planet.

In The astronauts (1951), by another teacher, Stanislaw Lem, in 2003 there are indications that the explosion of Tunguska (1908) was caused not by a meteorite but by the fall of a ship coming from Venus that came with bad intentions; An expedition then travels to the planet and finds that the aggressive civilization there has destroyed itself in a nuclear war. The novel had a film version, First spaceship on Venus (1962). Venus appears in the splendid and so funny Space merchants (1953), by Frederik Pohl and Cyril K. Kornbluth. The protagonist, a publicist, has to manage to make emigration to the planet attractive, life in which it is actually a horror. In the aftermath The war of the merchantsIn 1984, Pohl returned to his Venus where, despite terraforming (the process of making it habitable), the heat outside the shelters can still melt the tooth filling and the air is still poisonous. It is not uncommon for the colonists to have a grudge against those who led them there. Clifford Simak has a tale, Starvation, in which a doctor investigates a community in a colony of Venus that they are the only people immune to a virus.

In general, the interest of science fiction by Venus declined considerably when it was known that it was as it was, capable of melting the probes and the princesses, and discovering the extreme difficulty of colonizing it or simply visiting it one day. Nevertheless, Larry Niven approached that new Venus in Calmed down in hell (1965) and Ben Bova in Venus (2000), while Frank Herbert, the author of Dune, put the Foreign Legion to fight on its infernal surface clad in super resistant suits (Man of two worlds, 1986). In a very suggestive twist, Garnett Elliott, dubbed the new teacher of the pulp, has turned Venus into the scene of confrontation of the Cold War (Red Venus, 2015).

Other authors such as Pamela Sargent (in the series started with Dreams of venus, 1986) and Kim Stanley Robinson himself, who has already adapted Mars, have imagined its terraforming based on scientific ideas. There are also those who continue to describe nostalgically a fantastic Venus, of wild beauty, in which the fetid smell of phosphine does not dissolve the aroma of white roses and citrus fruits of Zig Zag, the old perfume vintage by Zsa Zsa Gabor.