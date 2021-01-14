We know, the protagonist of Naruto is the one who gives the series its name. That is to say, Naruto Uzumaki. However, that does not mean that it is the most popular of this one.

In the same way that it happens with My hero academia, where Katsuki bakugo puts aside Izuku Midoriya, so it happens in the work of Masashi Kishimoto. Who has always enjoyed wide popularity is his eternal rival, Sasuke Uchiha. He has a tremendous legion of fans behind him.

Sasuke Uchiha, the favorite tragic hero of many

Polls to decide which of the two is more popular almost always lean their way. At least when it comes to manga and other publications in Japan. Why do people lean towards Sasuke?

Perhaps it draws more attention for being a character with a tragic past. While the young Uzumaki also has to say something about it, in the case of Uchiha saw his clan annihilated by the one he trusted most,

That was a trauma that haunted him for many years, and all that time he trained to avenge them. But fate is cruel, and his brother Itachi he did this to protect him. So his fame as a tragic hero continued until the end of the series.

Serious and not willing to joke, Sasuke He has that classic aura of genius that becomes a magnet for many. He had it in the first series, and he kept it in his successor, Naruto shippuden, where he polished his skills.

His version of Naruto Shippuden is very popular

It is precisely in this installment of the series that he gained a much greater number of fans. Something that stood out on that occasion is to wear an outfit in white, along with shades of blue or purple.

The upper part is a kind of shirt with long wide sleeves and open at the torso. On the other hand, the lower one comprises dark trousers with hakama. Well, we can see the above in the cosplay of Irina Meier, which is very good.

She is a cosplayer professional, who rubs shoulders with Hideo kojima, creator of Metal gear, and even the actor Keanu reeves. In addition to respecting the elements mentioned before Sasuke in Naruto shippuden, her hairstyle is very similar.

He wears the emblem of the clan on one side, and complements his interpretation with chains. Interestingly, among the tags the cosplayer puts it as Sexy Jutsu, although it seems to be only gender bender (sex change).

