The court of Vicenza sentenced Treviso lawyer Roberto Imparato to 2 years and 3 months in prison for attempted extortion against the former striker of the national team and Inter Milan and Liverpool Mario Balotelli and ordered him to pay 80 thousand euros in compensation damage to the player. The facts date back to five years ago when the former national team striker wore the Nizza shirt and was dating a girl from Vicenza, then 17 years old, with whom he confirmed that he had had consensual relations and that she was pushed by Imparato to move a accused of sexual assault, case later dismissed.

The footballer had been reported in 2018. A 22-year-old girl had told the carabinieri that she had been raped by Balotelli in Nice in August 2017, when the footballer was playing in the French city. The bomber had also been entered in the register of suspects by the Brescia prosecutor’s office (case later closed). The lawyer would then have threatened the footballer to sell the news to the newspapers and in exchange for silence he would have asked him for 100 thousand euros.

At that point, the footballer had in turn denounced the girl and the lawyer. At the material time, the young woman, with whom Balotelli never denied having had a flirt, was a minor (but she would have told the player she was 18, showing him the ID of a cousin), for this reason against her the juvenile court of Venice proceeds in parallel.

Some telephone interceptions nailed the lawyer and the young woman, in which the lawyer allegedly said he wanted to buy a yellow and a blue Ferrari with the money. “The lawyer told me that I have to tell him (Balotelli, ed) that I have a trauma, that I don’t sleep and that I don’t go to school. I have to say these things to Mario. And I have to tell him that he apologizes to me, at least. So I catch him in full”, is instead what the girl said to a friend, as reported by Il Messaggero in today’s edition.