The Veneto regional law regulating access to public assistance services for victims of sexual violence is under accusation. A 20-year-old boy turned to an anti-violence center in Vicenza after being abused by a peer he met on a dating app, but he was denied support as a man. Alessandra Bocchi, the victim’s lawyer, explained the outlines of the story: “The boy is very shy and in economic conditions unable to allow him through a private structure a process of processing the violence suffered. He went to the emergency room, where sexual violence was reported. But in the absence of a law that also contemplates men, the pink or red code has not been triggered ”.

The lawyer believes that it is “truly incredible that a public support service, especially for certain cases, is not extended to males as well”. Regional law 5 of 2013, established when the issue of femicides became politically central in Italy, which provides for the possibility for the victim of abuse to receive public assistance only if it is a woman, ends up in the crosshairs. Among the services offered there are personalized paths to exit from the situation of violence and legal advice. The 20-year-old was suggested to hear the family counseling center. “But in my opinion – specifies Bocchi – it is not the right structure to manage a case of this kind”.

The lawyer, who assists two men victims of violence, asks “that a work table be created in order to assist victims of sexual abuse of any sex on the spot through a suitable therapeutic and psychological path”: “I am preparing a written request – makes it known – addressed to the Veneto Region, specifically to the councilors Lanzarin and Donazzan, to harmonize regional legislation ”.