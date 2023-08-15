A former Australian priest convicted of sexually abusing children has had another 12 months added to his already set sentence of 39 years in prison for molesting a 72nd victim. Gerald Ridsdale, 89, has been in prison since 1994 for a series of convictions for child abuse between 1961 and 1988, while working as a priest in churches and schools in Victoria, his home state. He was sentenced by Ballarat Magistrates Court to an extra year after pleading guilty in June to assaulting a 13-year-old boy while working at a Catholic school in Horsham in 1987. This is his 193rd child abuse conviction.

Ridsdale appeared in court via video link from a prison hospital bed where he is being held. He kept his eyes closed throughout the hearing. During his 29 years as a priest, Ridsdale was moved between 16 ecclesiastical positions. In 2017, a government inquiry into child sexual abuse found that his frequent relocations were evidence that the Church was covering up for his crimes. The investigation found that the late Australian Cardinal George Pell, who became the third-ranking clergyman at the Vatican in 2014, knew that Ridsdale had sexually abused children years before his arrest. Pell denied knowledge of the criminal charges against Ridsdale.