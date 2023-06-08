Sexuality | Some people associate sex with love more strongly than others – See which group you belong to

Sociosexually limited people want sex to always involve commitments and emotional intimacy. Those who are unrestricted, on the other hand, are willing to have sex without romantic feelings or intimacy.

According to research, some people associate sex with love more strongly than others. Sociosexual variation is part of the diversity of people, but it is often forgotten. The result can be unnecessary experiences of shame.

Hand to heart. Do you think that each of us is always at least a little bit in love with the person with whom we want to have sex? Or do you believe that if only it were socially acceptable, everyone would really want to sneak up on attractive strangers for one-time sex adventures?