Thursday, January 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sexuality | Pope Francis: “Sexual pleasure is a gift from God, which is spoiled by pornography”

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2024
in World Europe
0
Sexuality | Pope Francis: “Sexual pleasure is a gift from God, which is spoiled by pornography”

In his audience in the Vatican, the Pope spoke about “the great love story written by God” between a man and a woman.

Christianity does not condemn sexuality, Pope Francis stated this week in its general audience In the Vatican.

“Sexual pleasure is a gift from God, which is eroded by pornography,” Francis said on Wednesday.

The Pope's speech was also reported on the Catholic Church's news website Vatican News in Finnish writing.

“Satisfaction without a human relationship can give rise to various forms of addiction,” the Pope continued. “We must defend love, love of the heart, love of the mind, body, pure love, where a person gives himself to another. This is the beauty of sexual intercourse.”

Papal audiences are events organized on Wednesdays where he offers lessons. Now there is a teaching series about virtues and vices.

According to Vatican News, at the beginning of his speech, Francis recalled the teaching of the Church Fathers, according to which, in addition to gluttony, sexual lust is also a vice that “crouches at the door of the heart.” The Pope stated that “a gluttonous person craves food, while sexual lust preys on another person”.

See also  Football Tottenham are out of the Europeans, a match not played was doomed

Francis stated that Christianity does not condemn sexual indulgence per se.

“The love of a man and a woman already belongs to the great love story written by God in creation,” the Pope said.

Pope Francis arriving for an audience in the Vatican on Wednesday. Picture: Maria Grazia Picciarella / ZUMA

#Sexuality #Pope #Francis #Sexual #pleasure #gift #God #spoiled #pornography

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
An entire community is shocked by the sudden disappearance of little Rebecca, aged just 9: what happened

An entire community is shocked by the sudden disappearance of little Rebecca, aged just 9: what happened

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result