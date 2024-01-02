Sexuality | Pentti Ahonen was founding an organization aimed at integration – Today he lives with his same-sex spouse

Pentti Ahonen is grateful that there are more openly homosexuals in public today than before. Therefore, it is easier for him to be open himself.

Pentti Ahonen is religious and gay. He was involved in founding an association aimed at integration in the 1990s. Nowadays, Ahonen thinks that changing from gay to straight is impossible.

Bsewing. That word Pentti Ahonen82, uses of itself.

“We had such a discussion circle of religious homies,” he says at his home in Myyrmäki.

The apartment is a traditional home for an older couple. The pictures on the bookshelf feature loved ones. Parents pose in black and white photos, grandchildren smile in color photos. There are books on the coffee table, the Bible on top.