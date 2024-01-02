Tuesday, January 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sexuality | Pentti Ahonen was founding an organization aimed at integration – Today he lives with his same-sex spouse

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Sexuality | Pentti Ahonen was founding an organization aimed at integration – Today he lives with his same-sex spouse

Pentti Ahonen is grateful that there are more openly homosexuals in public today than before. Therefore, it is easier for him to be open himself. Picture: Rio Gandara / HS

Pentti Ahonen is religious and gay. He was involved in founding an association aimed at integration in the 1990s. Nowadays, Ahonen thinks that changing from gay to straight is impossible.

Bsewing. That word Pentti Ahonen82, uses of itself.

“We had such a discussion circle of religious homies,” he says at his home in Myyrmäki.

The apartment is a traditional home for an older couple. The pictures on the bookshelf feature loved ones. Parents pose in black and white photos, grandchildren smile in color photos. There are books on the coffee table, the Bible on top.

#Sexuality #Pentti #Ahonen #founding #organization #aimed #integration #Today #lives #samesex #spouse

See also  Ukraine | There is no war going on in Ukraine, but genocide, says the mayor of Kyiv
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
12 people injured in Toronto bus accident

12 people injured in Toronto bus accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result