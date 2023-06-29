Sexuality | Ola Lillelien, 23, came out of the closet, but was badly disappointed – “I stand alone in the storm”

Openly homosexual men are a rarity in sports. Norwegian professional handball player Ola Hoftun Lillelien tells what his treatment has been like.

Homosexuality is still taboo in sports – at least on the men’s side – says the Norwegian handball player Ola Hoftun Lillelien.

Lillelien, 23, representing the Norwegian premier league team Drammen HK, came out of the closet in early 2022. Now he speaks openly gay NRK:in the interview he gave to

“Being gay is completely different for men and women when it comes to sports. For example, there have been lesbian handball and soccer players for a long time, and they are wonderful,” explains Lillelien.

“It’s not like that on the men’s side. I’m the only openly gay in the entire Eliteserien.”

Lillelien’s according to experience, there are fewer openly homosexual males in sports than in the rest of society. The young man wonders about the phenomenon and would like to see more research done on the matter.

He also hopes that more athletes would dare to be openly gay.

“Role models are missing. I’ve been really alone here. I stand alone in the storm,” Lillelien says.

Lillelien says that he faced prejudice after publicly speaking about his gayness. Once, the comment thread of a magazine article about him had to be closed due to an avalanche of hate comments.

According to Lillelien, mental health problems are common among homosexuals. He himself has had to work with a psychiatrist because of his mental problems.

Lillelien believes that discrimination against minorities could be reduced by openly sharing information and experiences on the subject.

“I think it is [syrjintä] is due to a lack of information. That’s why it would be so important to inform about things. Transparency can save lives.”