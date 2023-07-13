Sexuality | “It feels like there are an awful lot of women who are not taken into account” – These things Santtu learned about women’s desires when he started doing sex work

Santtu thinks that sex work is more about meeting people than sex. Now he tells what he has learned about women’s wishes.

OFa person always has the opportunity to have sex if he wants to have sex. At the end of the evening, you can grab someone from the bar, because there is a long line of waiters. All you need to do on Tinder is add a few good photos and swipe right.

Such stereotypes still live in the tight. That’s why the thought of a woman as a buyer of sex services makes many people raise their eyebrows.