Brazilian politics is becoming increasingly tinged with sexuality. Whether it is former President Jair Bolsonaro or the progressive Lula da Silva, both often measure their political strength with sexual language. On the far right, Bolsonaro coined the term imbrochavel either imbroxavel. It was the cry he uttered in a speech in a public square while giving a kiss to his wife, the evangelical Michelle, and asking her if she had ever failed him.

According to the Michaelis dictionary, “brochar” means “to lose sexual impotence”, to show oneself incapable of satisfying a woman. In a figurative sense it also means “to appear discouraged”. This word is imbrochavel In a sexual sense, Bolsonaro has coined a coin that he offers to the personalities who visit him. The most recent occasion was the visit of Argentine President Javier Milei. The president attended a public event in support of Bolsonaro without meeting President Lula.

When giving him the medal of imbrochavel Milei understood it very well and even made the joke about moving his buttocks. It is true that now someone has advised Bolsonaro that this sexual simile may also indicate that he will not give in politically, that he will continue his fight even if he ends up in jail. He wants to continue being the flag of the colors of the extreme right in Brazil, already connected to the global extreme right.

Curiously, the leftist Lula, who is presiding over Brazil for the third time, also uses the sexual symbol of “tenacity” from the opposite side to indicate his political strength. He made this explicit when it began to be said that he will be over 80 years old in 2026, when he will try to run again as a candidate. He has explained that, despite his age, he has “tenacity”, alluding to the sexual strength of a 20-year-old person, and he even joked: “Just ask my wife Janja.”

It has always been known that sexuality has a strong role in Brazilian culture, which is fundamentally sensual due to its history and customs. It is enough to remember the carnivals, the most sexually daring in the world. I remember an article written by Mario Vargas Llosa in this newspaper after having attended a carnival parade on Copacabana Avenue in Rio de Janeiro. “Well, Juan,” he told me, “they had sex in the open air there.”

The curious thing is that this sexual freedom that characterizes Brazilian society is contaminating the language of politics, both on the right and on the left. And the right uses it as a wild card to defend the most conservative values, to the point that today the majority of women vote for the right and the majority of citizens are already against abortion and against the legalization of minor drugs.

Leonardo Avitzer, a professor at the Federal University of Minas Gerais, has written that “what is happening is not that Brazilians are more conservative in the moral field today, but that they are increasingly identified with the right.” If in the past the issue of sexual freedom was attributed mainly to the left, after the arrival of Bolsonaro with his low-minded language it is also contaminated with the until yesterday modest right, which according to Bolsonarism has to be that imbroxavelwhile the left believes that to govern well you don’t need to be young, but rather have sexual vigor.

All this on the eve of the municipal elections next October, which are being considered as a test for the presidential elections of 2026, since in these municipal elections Lula and Bolsonaro will once again measure their electoral strength at the polls, and will be the best poll to measure the current size of the left and the right.

For Lula, the mayoral elections across the country are going to be so important that he has even criticized his ministers for “traveling too much” abroad instead of putting all their strength into winning votes for the left, essential to begin outlining the next presidential elections, which will be decisive in knowing whether Brazil leans toward the modernity that is changing the world or chooses to remain cloistered in the caverns of the Bolsonarist right that is considered unbroken.

