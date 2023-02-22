Sexuality | “He said I have unhealthy desires” – If sexual preferences in a relationship do not match, you should try an erotic map

Aino and Hannu tell how it feels when sexual preferences do not match in a relationship. An erotic map can help in coordinating different preferences, says couple and family psychotherapist Jutta Lundius.

It is very common that sexual preferences do not meet in a relationship, but there are good solutions to the situation, says couple and family therapist Jutta Lundius.

Elena Kurki

3:00 am

Light whipping and strangulation, maybe a little subjugation.

These things Aino would have liked to try during sex in his previous relationship, but his spouse was not enthusiastic. The missionary position under the blanket was more to the partner’s liking, Aino describes, and that kind of sex was practiced in the relationship, even though Aino sometimes tried to suggest otherwise.