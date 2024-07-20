Sexuality | Few people get excited by pressing a button – A sexologist breaks down 5 styles of sexual arousal

Sexuality|In relationships, it is typical that the parties tune into the erotic atmosphere in different ways. That’s why it’s worth becoming aware of your own style of sexual attunement, says the sex therapist.

You can tune into the erotic atmosphere in many different ways. For example, sensations other than touch may be relevant to the sensual type, and this can cause conflicts.

Maaret Launis

19.7. 2:00 am | Updated 18:08

Few people get excited at the push of a button.

People tune into an erotic mood in many different ways — five different ways, to be exact, according to an American sexologist From Jaiya let’s ask.

Jaiya divides people into five erotic arousal styles, which she calls by name erotic blueprints.