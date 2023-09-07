Sexuality | Erja Tulasalo grew up in a community where sex was only part of a marriage between a man and a woman – Now she tells what kind of traces the constant feeling of sin left

According to Erja Tulasalo, leaving the Lestadioan movement was the only right solution for her. “Hopefully those who are now struggling with some kind of feelings of wrongness will dare to make the right choices for themselves.”

First-time author Erja Tulasalo grew up in a religious community where sex was only part of a marriage between a man and a woman. The sex education given to young people scared him and left traces for decades. “The teaching was really devastating,” he says.

In the camp center there was an oppressive atmosphere. The space was full of young people, and many of them were shyly staring at the floor.

As such, tinged with shame, Erja Tulasalo remembers the numerous youth evenings organized by the Lestadian revival movement, where the speakers gave him and other young people of the faith community sex education.