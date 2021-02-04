Since filing a complaint in August 2010, Julie (a pseudonym) has accused several firefighters of rape between her 13 and 15 years old. In February 2011, only three agents were indicted for gang rape of a vulnerable minor under 15 years old. In November 2020, the Versailles Court of Appeal confirmed the dequalification of the facts of rape as “sexual assault on a minor” and the three firefighters were referred to the criminal court. The Court of Cassation is convened on February 10 to request the requalification in rape. Julie’s new lawyers and her family want to come back to the notion of consent for minors, and intend to advance the law by obtaining jurisprudence. Support rallies are planned this Sunday (1).

Can you remind us of the facts in this case?

Lorraine Questiaux The facts are the story of a 13 year old child, Julie, who suffers from bullying at school. She fell prey to 22 young men, who took advantage of their duties as firefighters, the prestige of their uniform, their age, to make contact, gain trust and abuse a child. They raped her in a meeting, they “shared her among themselves” like an object. It is barbarism. And yet, these are 22 ordinary young men who carried out this violence over two years with astonishing ease. It is this extreme banality of evil – this supreme contempt for the other which has its roots in patriarchal ideology and its pornographic fantasies – which marks anyone who has knowledge of the facts. Faced with this, we expected that justice would play its social function, that of protecting the weak against the strong, that of restoring the victims by restoring the truth, and that it reverses, contradicts the process of dehumanization. Unfortunately, it will only strengthen it and the unacceptable will be justified by our institutions, and will be “in the name of the law”, “in the name of the people”! A misuse of power.

Marjoram Vignola When Julie files a complaint for these facts so cruel that they are unbelievable, she will be confronted with the most filthy disbelief of the police services who, from the start, question her word during her hearings, then by conducting an investigation in charge against her, by seeking her criminal record. Julie’s parents report the facts to the hierarchy of firefighters, which carries out an administrative investigation which will, in particular, make it possible to found a placement in custody for only three of the accused, then an opening of judicial information on March 4 2011. This investigation lasts more than eight years and sees a succession of three examining magistrates, the last of which will organize confrontations between Julie and the attackers, over two days in a row, forcing the young girl to face her tormentors in the morning, then in the afternoon and the next day. Such a practice is violent and very traumatic for the civil party.

What do you want to demonstrate by taking up this file, when it arrives at the level of the Court of Cassation?

Lorraine Questiaux It is the actions of institutions, judges, investigators, experts who reveal to what extent our legal system and its product, jurisprudence, are deeply polluted by sexist and archaic ideology! We want to update them, deconstruct them and ask the Court of Cassation to provide clarity and precision. We hope that it will enshrine the reasoning according to which judges must implement article 222-23 of the Penal Code (2). Namely, a scientific and materialist approach first, which starts from the presupposition that rape is above all the act of an aggressor who seeks to impose his desire, his power, his domination on the other. Judges and investigators must look for schemes, manipulations, acts of violence used by the alleged aggressor to achieve his ends. Namely, dominate and subdue his victim.

We want the Court of Cassation to definitively rule out the concept of consent, which does not appear in the text and which is a dangerous concept, the main utility of which today is to bypass the logic that was thought out by the legislator and to insidiously introduce a sort of “guilt exemption clause”. This concept of consent contributes to the invisibilization of the balance of power between an aggressor and his victim, or even the reverse, and focuses the gaze of judges on the behavior of the victim. This type of reasoning is the result of the culture of rape, in which our society is immersed, and comes down to supporting the myths of “she should have defended herself”, or of the “woman temptress with ambivalent behavior”, etc. We are very far from the scientific reality and from the recognition by justice of the traumas linked to rape and their consequences on the behavior of the victims (passivity, astonishment, risky behavior, dissociation), as the convention of Istanbul (2011).

The Penal Code enjoins the judge to find out whether, on the contrary, the aggressor has succeeded by his influence, violence, surprise or coercion, in “extorting” consent from his victim, and made him undergo sexual penetration. If so, the rape is characterized. If the Court of Cassation follows this reasoning, it would be a considerable advance in case law and a sign that the sexist lock that grips the judicial machine is giving way.

How is the Julie affair emblematic?

Marjoram Vignola In that it points to the serious dysfunction of the justice system in matters of sexual violence against women and against children. It is symptomatic of the strong permeation of the culture of rape in the minds of police officers and magistrates. An attorney general can write in this file that the absence of constraint is deduced from the fact that Julie voluntarily went to the meetings that her executioners gave her. Tomorrow, will we be opposed that such and such a child voluntarily went to his father’s house for the weekend, who was raping him? That this woman voluntarily went to her job where she was the victim of sexual harassment and rape?

Lorraine Questiaux This case reminds us that justice is still done in the name and for the benefit of the strong, and that it crushes the weak. That women and children do not have access to justice, and therefore that their fundamental rights have no effective guarantee.

We are witnessing a new wave of revelations on social networks triggered by #metooincest, then #metoogay. The inclusion of an age threshold in a senatorial bill, then the question of the imprescriptibility of sexual crimes in cases of incest are debated. In this context, what decision are you waiting for?

Marjoram Vignola The only solution is total cassation! The Court is expected to move towards better protection of women and children victims of sexual violence, to catch up, even if some recent case law is not very encouraging.

Lorraine Questiaux I expect the Court of Cassation to hear the victims and respect the values ​​enshrined at the top of our hierarchy of standards, that it does not get bogged down in the procedure, and that it pulls justice upwards.