“ L he word of the victims does not have to be killed, ostracized, disqualified, devalued, mocked, minimized, and we believe in Julie’s testimony ”, says the CGT collective of firefighters. The “Julie” affair shakes up the barracks. How could twenty firefighters have been incriminated in a case of rape on a 13-year-old girl? Ten years after the events, only three of the soldiers have been indicted, and the Court of Cassation has not yet ruled on the reason for their prosecution: sexual assault or rape. Without waiting for the deliberation to come on March 17, tongues begin to loosen. And the silence that reigned until now in this tightly-knit body of men of fire is cracking. For the first time, a firefighters union recognizes sexism and a deleterious atmosphere in their corporation. This CGT collective clearly says no to “Rapists in the fire department”.

“There are indeed things that have happened with us. We must not count on our silent complicity ”, launches Sébastien Delavoux, the animator of the CGT collective at the initiative of this press release (see interview opposite). The “Julie” case is not isolated. Every year, complaints and sentences are pronounced against one of the 250,000 firefighters working in France. But many stories remain silent, do not go beyond the walls of rescue centers. Today, many men and women firefighters, under anonymity, recognize in their professional environment a systematically sexist and hypersexualized climate. Sometimes dangerous.

In the trucks, the remarks fuse

“In the mornings, it starts talking about sex at 7:30 am Without necessarily ulterior motives, just like that. “ At 41, Katy Drezen is a firefighter in Finistère. And this atmosphere weighs on him, sometimes. ” Some are part of the same WhatsApp groups and show each other photos of penetrations, videos from the Internet. It’s “Cock, ball, boob” in the morning. “ In the trucks, comments are regularly heard about miniskirts, big breasts … “I no longer listen to them, I come less on a break, I prefer to stay in my office. These conversations don’t interest me. “ Katy Drezen is homosexual and has decided to laugh at jokes about her sexual preferences. Obviously, we have already told him that “A woman has nothing to do with the firefighters”. She remembers this colleague who left the center because she had had the misfortune of having had several adventures with different firefighters in the establishment. His reputation as “Bitch” still follows her. Male counterparts with the same behavior are treated “Like demigods”.

Everyone knows an anecdote about the drift of a night on call, a feast of Sainte-Barbe or a “team day”, this moment of cohesion outside of work “Where we do a little sport and drink a lot”. “Until 2pm, it’s going well, says a professional who prefers to remain anonymous. Then when everyone’s down to 4 grams (alcohol in the blood – Editor’s note), it starts to go into a spin: exhibitionism, tendentious games. We laugh, we pass behind a person and we pull their underpants on each side until it breaks out. For a girl, it can be more embarrassing. It’s okay, it’s not mean. But everyone has a limit, which is not the same for anyone. Me, at that time, I prefer to leave. But it’s also a form of ego ism: we close our eyes, we leave the ship. “ This agent has given herself a rule: no implication, always stay under control, nothing should spill over. For outings with colleagues, correct dress is required. No relaxation. Never one too many drinks. And this for twenty years.

“Young firefighters come back here at 13-14 years old, she continues . In the best case, the supervisors learned in a week of internship how to manage teenage girls. It’s complicated when you have a guard of 15 guys watching a sporty, motivated kid. She can feel like she is on a pedestal. As long as it lacks a family framework, that a holà is not put, it can very quickly degenerate. You don’t really have to know what’s going on behind the s alle de muscu, behind the foyer door after a certain hour. “

Photos of naked women still line some locker rooms, pornographic videos can be watched during breaks, the fantasy of collective sexuality is enhanced around the image of the “handsome fireman” who would make the girls fall. Like this libertine couple in Vienna who came from outside to the barracks to spend the night there. We talk about sex without taboos, mixing fantasy and reality, with pornographic references as the norm.

Few internal administrative inquiries

While most of the witnesses don’t want to generalize, everyone remembers a few unclear cases. And when the complaints are not filed in the civil, rare are the administrative investigations carried out internally. We find a “Solution”, we “Change rescue center”. Like this 55-year-old trainer who had an affair with the daughter of a colleague, 15, herself a young firefighter. The complaint was withdrawn. The man quickly retired. Or that other female volunteer firefighter, who can no longer see a uniform. She had been paged one evening for a false intervention. A trap of schoolboys that gave him chills. To the point that she filed a complaint. This was closed without follow-up. His colleagues are still on the annual calendar ten years later. She hung up her headphones.

Another recounts how the team banged on her door to show her their conquest. She didn’t open. She just knows that the woman had said yes to whoever had attracted her. But the other ten who came to their room afterwards? This situation is eating her away. “We are a small community, the liberation of speech is complicated”, says a firefighter.“The group is omnipresent. A firefighter alone is useless ”, resumes this other. Many prefer to be silent so as not to be excluded. Today, a union is coming out of the woods. Will other voices finally rise to refuse the instrumentalisation by domination, violence? Explain the concept of consent, refuse to exercise control over the most vulnerable. The Julie affair finally hits the barracks.