R.and two thirds of vocational school students between the ages of 16 and 19 have experienced sexual violence, mostly by their peers. More than every second girl has been touched against her will. One in four reports that someone tried to force them to have intercourse. At the same time, two thirds of vocational school students state that they have never spoken about the topic in class. That is the result of the Speak! Study presented by the Minister of Education Alexander Lorz (CDU) on Friday with the educational scientist Sabine Maschke from the University of Marburg and the educational researcher Ludwig Stecher from the University of Giessen.

The scientists interviewed a good 1,100 vocational school students on behalf of the ministry. The investigation is the third part in a series; the first and second dealt with younger adolescents at mainstream and special schools. They had experienced less sexual violence. Maschke said the difference was “very clearly due to an age effect”, not to attending a vocational school.

Hurtful sexual jokes

The researchers differentiate between non-physical and physical sexualised violence. Two-thirds of adolescents said they had experienced non-physical violence – verbal abuse, hurtful sexual jokes, exhibitionism, online harassment, spreading rumors of sexual content or intimate pictures. 78 percent of the girls were affected, and 54 percent of the boys. Less than half of the younger people between 14 and 16 had experienced this.

There was also a difference between the age groups in terms of physical sexual violence. They experienced 41 percent of the 16 to 19 year old students, 62 percent of the girls and 18 percent of the boys. For the younger ones it was less than a quarter. Mostly it was unwanted contact, often on the genitals. One in twelve girls said they had been forced to have intercourse.

78 percent of the vocational school students had already observed sexual violence. The perpetrators were often classmates. Those affected mostly experienced non-physical violence in public spaces, at school and on the Internet. In terms of physicality, apartments and parties predominated; streets and squares were also clearly in front of the school. The study also found a high level of pornography consumption among male adolescents. None of this is an issue in teaching at vocational schools or in training companies.

Maschke spoke of a “tank in silence”. Lorz said the abuse scandal at the Odenwald School in 2010 had raised awareness in Hesse. He announced more prevention and further training for teachers. The study helps as the “first reliable data basis”.