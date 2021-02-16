“ M o n priority wish for 2021: that the Order of Physicians stop protecting predatory sexual practitioners and neglecting their victims, minors or adults. ” Addressed to the President of the National Order of Physicians, Doctor Bernard Coadou’s letter is direct: it relies on a report from the Court of Auditors to denounce the “Act coverage”, the “Numerous rejections of complaints” concerning sexual violence against patients, a “Lack of diligence in processing cases”, etc.

“I sent my mail on January 28, and I still have no response from the Order of Physicians, remarks Bernard Coadou. But I know that my letter is circulating and starting to stir up… ” The context is probably not for nothing. Last week, a general practitioner was sentenced in Mulhouse to six months in prison for the assault of two patients. But also the Marseille psychiatrist Jean-Louis Lebeau, 66, sentenced to three years in prison for three sexual assaults. We also learned that several caregivers from the Simone-Veil hospital in Eaubonne (Val-d’Oise) had filed a complaint against a head doctor for sexual harassment. On February 11 again, the niece of pedophile surgeon Joël Le Scouarnec, sentenced in December 2020 to fifteen years of criminal imprisonment, testified for the first time to what she had suffered. So many cases that emerge regularly on social networks, like another #MeToo, under the hash word # ViolencesSexuellesMedecin…

The fear of being prosecuted “for infringement of brotherhood”

“The testimonies that we receive show that it is not a question of occasional bankruptcies of doctors, but of a systemic bankruptcy: the Order protects the aggressors against the victims”, assures Doctor Coadou. With other members of the Miop (Movement of insubordination to professional orders), the Bordelais studied about twenty cases by relying on reports, complaints, newspaper articles, the archives of the disciplinary chambers of the Doctor’s orders. Thus, the practitioner André Hazout was sentenced in 2014 to eight years in prison by the Paris Assize Court, with a definitive ban on practicing. The investigation was opened in 2005, after a criminal complaint. However, the Council of the Order of Physicians of Paris had received reports in 1988. Then in 1990, 1994, 2004. But it was not until 2006 that the disciplinary chamber managed by the Order was seized. One year after the judicial investigation began. Justice even ordered the Council of the Order of Paris to pay 3,000 euros in compensation to a victim in October 2012.

Another case, other delays… On April 24, 2019, Doctor Gilles Soubiran was indicted for sexual assault on a minor. Jean-Marcel Mourgues, vice-president of the national council, who is also president of the Order of Doctors of French Polynesia, is quickly placed under house arrest with an electronic bracelet. He eventually resigned the presidency of the Order on May 1 of the same year, but continued to exercise. The council of the order reacts strangely. Not to “Undermine the presumption of innocence”, he waits, to act, a “Possible decision of guilt” but remember first “To members of the medical profession that they must not give in to media pressure and remain firm as to their strict duty of reserve and the essential respect of their obligation of brotherhood contained in the code of medical ethics”. Since then, it has been radio silence on the side of the French Polynesian council, the investigation is still ongoing, and the doctor, now retired, can still make visits to the hospital. However, he is prohibited from coming into contact with minors.

“There is a problem with this code of ethics! rebels Bernard Coadou. It applies to all physicians and reflects professional communitarianism against the laws of the Republic. If a doctor gives information to others, he can be condemned for infringement of confraternity! This is in contradiction with article 40 of the criminal procedure which says that one must denounce facts of crime or misdemeanor of which one is aware. “ If the National Order of Physicians has not yet responded to Dr Coadou, he immediately reacted to questions from Humanity: “The Court of Auditors stigmatized the institution on a few files, believes Jean-Marcel Mourgues, vice-president of the National Council. Some are not defensible, like the Hazout case. But, when there are serious doubts concerning a case, even before awaiting the decisions of the criminal courts, the Order translates the accused doctors into the disciplinary chamber of first instance. There is no ambiguity, the Order unreservedly condemns this type of behavior and crimes. “ But, then, how can a doctor like Doctor Soubiran, indicted for two years, still have the right to practice, while the disciplinary chamber has the power to suspend, even temporarily, his activity? “Any file is a specific case, replies M. Mourgues. I do not know or remember this Soubiran file. The problem now is that the prosecution is supposed to transmit convictions deemed final to the Order. Apart from these advanced situations, the transmission of information is not compulsory. “

But that could change. Coming from the Grenelle against domestic violence, the working group formed between the Ministry of Justice and the National Order of Physicians notably concluded that medical secrecy could be lifted when the patient is in immediate danger. A similar working group is being set up, assures the National Order of Physicians, to “Improve the flow of information” between the prosecution and the ordinal institution, upstream of crimes and misdemeanors, to avoid late knowledge of facts alleged against doctors. Patient associations are watching.