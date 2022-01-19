Process with shortened procedure. He will have to compensate for the damage and is banned from public office for a period of five years, as well as for six months from exercising the medical profession.

TOASTS. A gynecologist who practices in Brindisi was sentenced to four years and two months in prison for sexual violence: according to the accusation he abused two patients. The doctor is 63 years old, was born in Gallipoli (Lecce) and lives in Lecce. He was sentenced at the end of a trial with shortened rite by the Gup Vittorio Testi of the Court of Brindisi. There are two disputed episodes that date back to December 2019 and February 2020. The judge also ordered a five-year ban from public offices, the perpetual ban from any office relating to protection, curatorship and support administration and, finally, suspension for six months from exercising the medical profession. Compensation for damages for the victims, who have become a civil party, will be calculated in the civil court.