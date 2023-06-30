Milan – They were sentenced to 3 years and 10 months and 4 years and 10 months in prison Abdel Fatah, 18, and Abdelrahman Ibrahim, 19two of the young men of North African origin accused of the sexually motivated gang attacks that took place in Piazza Duomo in Milan on New Year’s Eve 2022.

Judge Marta Tom Thumb found the two young men guilty for the group sexual violence committed, for various reasons, that night against the two girls, including the then 19-year-old student from Lombardy in a red jacket, in the area between via Mazzini and the McDonald’s and of the other similar case against the group of four young Tuscan friends near the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. Ibrahim was instead acquitted of the robbery charge. Prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo, head of the investigations of the Flying Squad, had asked to sentence Fatah to 4 years and Ibrahim to 6 years.

The investigating judge recognized provisional compensation of 30 and 20 thousand euros for the two girls in the attack in the McDonald’s area, plaintiffs assisted by lawyers Silvia Allai and Carlo Pelegri. The reasons will be filed within 90 days. On May 2, the first sentence of 5 years and 10 months for 22-year-old Abdallah Bouguedra arrived.