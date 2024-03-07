Sexual violence | More than half do not trust the judiciary to treat rape victims fairly, says Amnesty

The survey revealed differences in men's and women's perceptions of consent.

Confidence the fair treatment of rape victims in the Finnish judicial system is weak, according to Amnesty's citizen survey. 56 percent of the respondents say that there is little or no trust.

Women have less trust in the judiciary than men.

“The worryingly low level of trust in the judiciary reveals that the new sexual crimes law or the development of a culture of consent are not yet reflected in everyday reality,” says an expert from Amnesty's Finnish department Pia Puu Oksanen in the bulletin.

The new sexual offenses law entered into force in January of last year.

Amnesty The Finnish department found out how well people living in Finland know the reformed law and understand consensual sex. According to the organization, the answers show that the understanding of the consent-based nature of the Sexual Offenses Act has fallen halfway.

The citizen survey was carried out at the beginning of the year by Aula Research. More than 1,000 people living in Finland responded to the survey.

The answers reveal differences in men's and women's perceptions of consent. 30 percent of men think that the threat of emotional violence does not affect volunteering. 80 percent of women, on the other hand, are of the opinion that sexual intercourse is not voluntary if it is agreed to because of the threat of emotional violence.

Attitudes also varied when asked about harassment. According to Amnesty, 68 percent of all respondents recognize that women and girls are blamed for the sexual violence and harassment they experience. 55 percent of men share this opinion, while the corresponding figure for women is 81 percent.

48 percent of the respondents think that a person must refuse sex out loud or resist physically in order for the act to be sexual violence. 41 percent see that sexual violence is not determined by the victim's physical or verbal resistance.

However, 88 percent of the respondents understood that consent is a process in which voluntariness is continuous and sex can be refused at any stage. In the survey, 98 percent of 18-35 year olds recognized this.

“The answers show that the discussion about 'consent forms' does not represent the understanding of people living in Finland about voluntary sex – if it ever did,” says Oksanen.

Responses to the survey were also received from people of the opposite sex, but the small number of responses did not allow comparison of the results.