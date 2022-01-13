Sexual violence in the Cathedral, “they groped my naked breasts, I screamed”

The investigation into sexual violence in Duomo in Milan during the night of New Year’s. Come on minutes from the victim girls a shocking picture of the pack appears. The attackers acted in forty or fifty. The hands that – we read in the Messenger – rummage, tear, throw to the ground, touch the private parts. The pack strategy that closes any escape route for its prey. “I can say – explains a girl still in shock to the investigators – that everything around was disgusting, there were many young people and anyone who passed took the liberty of putting hands on him. Me jostle and they hold me back while I try to get away. They begin to tear my clothes off, the t-shirt, the bra and groped the otherwise. I scream for help and throw my handbag at the attackers, hoping that this will be enough to make them give up, but it doesn’t help. “

“Then – continues the girl – I screamed looking for my friend, I also climbed a wall to locate it but I lost sight of it. Meanwhile, the police arrived with shields and batons. The mass of attackers has vanished, B. was there he was trying to cover himself with the jacket tight on the chest, he had no more clothes on, was no bra, no panties, curled up on the floor full of bruises, her pants pulled down to her ankles, was rescued by a law enforcement officer who helped her to get up “. investigations continue and the first attackers have already been stopped, while the searches in different apartments. Many girls are victims of violence on that dramatic Milanese night.

