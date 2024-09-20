Shame on you. That phrase sums up the frontal stance of Gisèle Pelicot, a 72-year-old French woman who was raped by her now ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, for at least nine years, between 2011 and 2020. The 71-year-old man also contacted other men in Mazan, the town in southeastern France where the couple lived, through a web portal so that they could also rape her. She was unaware, as Dominique gave her medication to put her to sleep. It is estimated that at least 83 men raped her. 54 have been identified and 51 are now appearing before the courts. What does this case reveal about gender violence? We analyze it in El Debate.

#Sexual #violence #France #quotShame #change #sidesquot