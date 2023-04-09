Violence against a young girl at the Unification Festival in Bologna, the left is silent

“Wherever this happens”. Let’s start from the end. This is the sentence written in a post of Dem of the page of Democratic Party of Bologna and refers to the very serious episode of sexual violence, filmed on cell phones, which occurred on a 15-year-old girl while the Feast of the Unity of Bologna.

The rest of the post reads: “Not without amazement and bitterness we read in some right-wing newspapers allegations made against PD Bologna for the terrible news of sexual violence that occurred in the spaces where the Unity Day. The accusation leveled against us ranges from convenient silence to that, even, of wanting to hide the thing, as if it were possible. We would like to clarify one thing. For us one sexual assault it is sexual assault. Wherever this happens. And we will never fail to denounce, to express our solidarity and active closeness to those who are victims of it, as well as the firmest condemnation of those who commit it. As we have always done, as we do”.

Too bad it took an article about The Rest of the Pug to stimulate the Pd Bolognese to the late complaint. This is in response to a post by Galeazzo Bignami (Brothers of Italy), front man of the Bolognese right: “The deafening silence of the Democratic party and of Schlein secretariat who in these hours have not decided to dedicate a word to this story. Not a word of support, not a word of condemnation. Nothing. Not even a request to shed light on a case since the violence would have occurred during a symbolic event of the Pd, the celebration of Unity in Bologna. The secretary, who for years has also administered the territory from the Emilia-Romagna Region, break the wall of silence and say a word”.

Elisabetta Gardini deputy group leader of FdI he comments to the Chamber as follows: “We gather around the girl and her family, but we demand that everything necessary be done to shed light and punish those responsible. For this reason we ask that the voice of the Democratic party and his secretary Schlein who, as a woman, should have more sensitivity on the subject”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

