Rapes and other sexual assaults against those who dare to show their hostility to the regime are common in Iran, especially since September, due to new waves of protests. Women are the main victims, especially those of Kurdish origin in the west of the country.

After CNN published testimonies revealing the almost systematic use of rape on women detained and imprisoned by the Iranian authorities, Alice Bordaçarre, head of the Women’s Rights office of the International Federation of Human Rights (FIDH), made statements about this criminal practice in the current situation in Iran.

“In the 1980s and after the uprising that followed Ahmadinejad’s re-election in 2009, many cases of rape had already been reported. It is, therefore, an unfortunately recurrent strategy of the security forces in Iran”, describes Bordaçarre to HuffigntonPost. “It is a weapon, a strategic tool used to humiliate, dominate, intimidate, destroy individuals and communities”, she points out.

One of the victims is 20-year-old Armita Abbasi, who, as soon as the protests in Iran began, began posting on social media critical of the regime. However, overnight, she disappeared from digital media. Abbasi became a symbol of the movement, as did Mahsa Amini – who was killed during her arrest for not wearing a hijab (scarf), initiating the protests – or Nika Shakarami – who, aged 16, also died when she was arrested by the police in mores.

The 20-year-old was later recognized by doctors at a hospital in the country. She had a shaved head and was surrounded by police. A nurse also told CNN that the police were preventing staff from speaking to Armita Abbasi. The young woman would have been arrested by the police, tortured and sexually abused.

Investigations

Rebin Rahmani, a human rights activist with the organization Kurdistan, told the outlet that another woman in the interrogation room was asked if she was “ready” to let the police rape her sister if she didn’t say what the authorities wanted her to say. tell journalists.

International groups Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have also reported cases of sexual assaults in prisons since protests began in mid-September in Iran.

They explain that protesters are usually arrested and then transferred from one place to another, without their families knowing where they are being held. Hundreds of people disappeared in this labyrinthine network of prisons and detention centers.

The International Federation for Human Rights explains that there are three member organizations in Iran that keep it informed about the situation. “We conduct defense investigations to remind authorities of their international obligations and also litigation investigations to file complaints or communications with the International Criminal Court (ICC),” says Bordaçarre. However, Iran has not ratified the Rome Statute and is not a member state of the ICC.

Despite censorship and internet cuts in the country, videos began to circulate on social networks, where it is possible to see underage girls removing their veils. Young people are among the protesters arrested and there are also allegations that they were raped in prison. According to the international federation, there is no evidence, but a concern about this possibility. The body points out that some confidential information remains difficult to confirm in the current context.

According to the French newspaper La revue Géopolitique, all women and girls have witnessed sexual abuse. “These reports brought to light a practice of filming aggressions to blackmail the victims”, published the vehicle in an article.

Four months of demonstrations

The wave of protests erupted over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while being arrested. The crime she committed, according to authorities, was “dressing inappropriately”, not wearing a hijab. According to witnesses, she would have been tortured and executed.

Over the next few days, protesters in the capital Tehran and other cities across the country blocked traffic, set fire to trash cans and police vehicles, threw stones at security forces and shouted anti-government messages, according to the official IRNA news agency.

“No to the scarf, no to the turban, yes to freedom and equality”, chant the demonstrators. The slogan echoes in solidarity protests in other major cities in the country and abroad, especially in New York, Paris and Istanbul.

These demonstrations constitute “a very important shock” in Iran, “it is a social crisis” in an “increasingly secularized” society, said David Rigoulet-Roze, associate researcher at the French institute Iris, to the AFP agency.