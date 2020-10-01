Groping, sex images and assaults are part of everyday life for many children and young people. A digital conference is looking for ways to change that.

BERLIN taz | The best known cases of sexual violence in school are probably those in the Odenwald School. For decades, teachers, especially headmaster Gerold Becker, systematically abused children and adolescents in the boarding school known as a pre-educational reform project. But groping, sending sex pictures and assaults up to and including rape are also found elsewhere. They are part of everyday life for many young people and children.

Studies say that one or two boys and girls are affected in every school class. The abuse officer Johannes-Wilhelm Rörig has long been demanding that every school, every day care center, every sports club and every organization that deals with children and young people must have a concept of protection against sexual violence. But the reality is different: According to Rörig, just one fifth of the daycare centers and 16 percent of the over 30,000 schools in Germany can offer such a protection concept.

Every year around 100,000 children and young people are victims of sexual violence – in the family, in school, in church and youth cultural institutions, in sports clubs. Cases like those of Lügde, Staufen, Münster and Bergisch Gladbach are not isolated cases. “Unfortunately, the numbers are not going to decrease,” complained Rörig on Thursday at the beginning of a digital conference set up by the Ministry of Education, which is dedicated to sexual violence in schools. For two days, experts, ministry employees and the abuse officer exchange ideas.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Anja Karliczek, CDU, announced on the home page of her house that a new program should enable “better transfer into practice”. The text on the website of the Ministry of Education (BMBF) reads bulky and vague.

Protection concepts are needed

If one believes the words of Christian Luft, State Secretary at the BMBF, the aim is to “encourage researchers to look for practical partners” in order to implement protection concepts in school facilities. Or to put it another way: Scientists can now try out their concepts in practice. Luft speaks of 5 million euros that will flow into this project.

The symposium, which runs on Thursday and Friday, will also deal with further training for teachers. Many teachers still do not know how to deal with suspicions that a child may be exposed to sexual violence in their vicinity. “Society has become more sensitive to sexual violence, especially in the past months that were marked by Corona,” says Britta Ernst, Education Minister in Brandenburg and Vice President of the Conference of Ministers of Culture. The digital conference therefore comes “at the right moment”.

However, if you listen more closely to the words of the abuse officer, you suspect that none of this is enough. “Voluntariness does not lead to the protection of children and young people”, he never tires of emphasizing. And on Thursday he repeated his demand that all 16 federal states must make protection concepts against sexual violence mandatory in their school laws. But with that he bites granite in many countries.