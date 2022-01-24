Sexual violence Actress Evan Rachel Wood accuses rock musician Marilyn Manson of raping the music video

The revelation is set in a recent documentary that premiered at the Sundance Festival in the United States.

Fresh in the documentary, an American actor Evan Rachel Wood says the rock musician even more clearly Marilyn Mansonin sexual violence.

According to Wood, Manson raped him while making a music video in 2007.

The American musician who uses the artist name Marilyn Manson has her original name Brian Warner.

In a documentary film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival Phoenix Rising Wood says he was told the video scene “simulated sex”. During that time, however, Manson raped him.

According to Wood, he had also been watered so that he was almost unconscious when making the video.

The revelation of the documentary has been reported by several media outlets, including the British The Guardian. It also sought Manson to comment on the accusation, without succeeding.

Wood, 34, began to share his experiences, without mentioning the name of the rapist, as early as 2018, when he was heard in the U.S. Congress, as part of a bill on the rights of victims of sexual violence.

He named Manson his rapist in a statement posted on his Instagram account last year.

Wood is said to have met the man at the age of 18 around 2006. Manson was 36 at the time.

After Wood’s revelation several others have also made allegations Manson’s years of sexual, physical, and psychological harassment and exploitation.

They have been reported by, among others Game of Thrones -actor Esmé Bianco, photographer Ashley Walters as well as models Sarah McNeilly and Ashley Lindsay Morgan.

Manson has denied all of the allegations made, but will also face several charges of sexual violence in court.

Phoenix Rising movie is HBO production and will be released in the United States in March.

It has been directed by Amy Berg, a documentary on the sexual exploitation of the Catholic Church Deliver Us From Evil was a 2006 Oscar nominee.

