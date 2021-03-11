The children’s judge Édouard Durand and the social worker Nathalie Mathieu have just officially taken the head of an independent commission on incest and sexual violence against children. The objective: to develop avenues for improving prevention and making it easier for victims to speak out. The commission will work for two years and will give a first progress report in the first half of 2022. In December 2020, the body had a false start with a presidency entrusted to the former Minister of Justice Élisabeth Guigou. She had to give up her mission in mid-January, after being cited among the relatives of Olivier Duhamel, accused by his daughter-in-law Camille Kouchner of incestuous rape of her son-in-law. This launch comes as the National Assembly is due to examine next week a proposal that aims to strengthen protection against these abuses, via a threshold of “non-consent” for minors set at 15 years. N. D.