A judge has ordered the admission to prison of an alleged pedophile 26-year-old resident of Gádor (Almería) who allegedly contacted up to 16 minors to request photos and videos of a sexual nature through video games on-line.

The investigation began in Pontevedra by the Civil Guard, in coordination with an investigative court in Caldas de Reis. This finally allowed identify the alleged author of the events in the province of Almería.

According to sources from the Pontevedra Command, the investigations, baptized as operation ‘RitualGame’, were initiated by the Cambados Civil Guard following a complaint filed by the parents of a 12 year old boy.

The parents reported that an adult had contacted their child through this type of video game. After gaining her trust, he requested videos and material with sexual content. in exchange for buying skins (in-game advantages and ‘battle passes’) in a process he called “the ritual.”

Another 15 minors identified

La Benemérita managed to identify the alleged pedophile, a neighbor of Gádor, and also identified 15 other minors, victims of the person under investigation. The children, between 10 and 14 years oldhad also been contacted by this man through the same means.

After making a first approach, the suspect established bonds of ‘friendship’ with them and began to ask them for images of a sexual nature, and even made video calls in which the minors were nakedaccording to the investigation.

In some cases, based on the investigations carried out, he gave them computers or telephones; he even gained the parents’ trust by making them believe that he was a friend of their children and that He helped them with their schoolwork. The Armed Institute also verified that the person under investigation went to the children’s places of residence to meet them and spend the night with some of them.

The man was detained and different computer and electronic devices and terminals were seized. Furthermore, on his mobile phone they found hundreds of photographs and videos of child pornography starring very young minors, including babies.