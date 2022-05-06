Sexual offenses Two jurors acquitted man of rape charges – Reason for victim’s involvement in TV series

The district court judge disagreed with the decision. According to him, the victim’s injuries could not have arisen from anything other than rape.

Medium-The Finnish District Court has issued an exceptional decision in which the jurors voted to overturn the district judge’s view in a rape trial. The decisive factor was the woman’s participation in the filming of the TV series months after the alleged rape.

The case involved a suspected rape that, according to the prosecutor, had taken place in Jyväskylä in the autumn of 2021. At that time, the 20-year-old man had forced the woman concerned to have sex several times. The act also involved, for example, strangling the victim in the shower.

The suspect and the woman had met the same evening at the bar and were somewhat intoxicated. According to the man, sex was consensual and initiated by the party.

The woman, on the other hand, said in court that she had tried to ban the man without success. He was then paralyzed and the accused had subjected him to violence.

District Court according to the settlement, the reports of both parties on the matter are credible and detailed.

Witnesses spoke on behalf of the victim, whom the victim had called at night to report being raped. According to the medical report, the victim had physical injuries to her neck and tenderness all over her body, among other things. According to the doctor, the injuries could have been caused by rape. The victim was also diagnosed with an acute stress reaction, severe anxiety, and suicidal thoughts after the incident.

According to the verdict, the marks on the victim’s neck may have been for other reasons, such as rubbing. According to the verdict, the mental injuries were certainly not the result of rape.

The most peculiar conclusion about the evaluation of the screen is related to the descriptions of the television program. The woman had previously been involved in filming the TV series in the summer of 2021. She had participated in new filming in 2022.

“According to general life experience, after a few months, a rape victim will not be able to participate in such. On these grounds, the district court finds that there is considerable suspicion of the defendant’s guilt, ”the decision states.

District Court ended up voting on the verdict. The district judge who presided over the hearing disagreed with the solution.

According to the judge, convincing evidence had been presented to support the prosecution. According to him, the defendant’s version does not credibly explain where the victim’s physical and mental injuries come from. According to the judge, the victim’s participation in the filming of the TV series only slightly distorts the screen.

“I don’t think it’s possible for the plaintiff to have invented the incident and staged all of his injuries. There is no other explanation for the injuries than the rape that took place, ”the judge writes in the decision.

The jurors voted to overturn the judge’s position 2-1. One man and one woman served as jurors.

He was the first to talk about the verdict Central Finland.