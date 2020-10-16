Sexual offenses The reform of the Sexual Crime Act is described as reactionary, with the fear of child victims being weakened: “The last time this type of statement appeared was about 100 years ago”

Critics say the protection age limit would drop in practice from 16 to 12 years. “This is a significant proposal that weakens the position and legal security of child victims – downright reactionary,” says the Rape Crisis Center Tukinainen.

Sexual offenses the position of child victims will deteriorate if the amendments prepared by the Ministry of Justice enter into force. This is the assessment of several parties in a wide-ranging consultation.

The proposals have caused concern and even dismay. Following the reform, penalties for serious sexual offenses, especially for children aged 12-15, would be reduced.

Many interpret that the current age limit of 16 years is practically thrown in the rubbish bin and the age limit will be lowered to 12 years.

Ministry of Justice the working group proposed in Julythat sexual acts against a child under the age of 12 would always be punished as child rape or sexual abuse of a child.

The child’s volunteering would then not be assessed.

There is a much debated case in the background where the court did not condemn sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old as rape.

The perpetrator was sentenced to three years in absolute prison terms for aggravated child sexual abuse, but the charge of aggravated rape was unsuccessful. This was because the little girl did not oppose her abuser.

Amendment to the law would, according to the statements, lead to new problems. In practice, this would mean evaluating the voluntary nature of 12-year-old children for sexual acts in the courtrooms.

Prosecutors have gathered examples of situations that would be more leniently condemned under the new articles.

“If a 12-year-old girl voluntarily wants to socialize and have sex with a middle-aged man who does not urge, persuade or entice a child, the act should not be punished as child rape according to the regulations,” the Northern Finland Prosecutor’s Office states.

The act would probably be convicted of having sex with a child. The custodial sentence could range from four months to six years.

Under current law, the act would likely be punishable as aggravated sexual exploitation of a child, with a sentence of one to ten years in prison.

“It is generally worrying that the reform will significantly weaken the position of children between the ages of 12 and 15 if the child himself is active and willing to participate in sexual intercourse. The ability of this age group to decide on sexual activity is not as developed as that of an adult, ”the prosecutor’s office in Northern Finland continues.

Eastern Finland the prosecutor’s office is on the same lines and points out that the reform also seems to reduce penalties for rape of children.

It gives an example. If a 15-year-old child is raped by holding him or her, the act now meets the criteria for aggravated child rape and the minimum sentence is four years in prison. After the reform, the same act would meet the characteristics of child rape and the minimum penalty would be only two years.

“Is this the purpose of the reform?”

The Eastern Finland Prosecutor’s Office points out that after the reform, the child would be blamed for his own actions. The district hall would focus on finding out if the child wanted sex and joined voluntarily.

“12-15 year olds are quite responsible for sexual decisions and issues that have hitherto been deemed necessary to protect them because of their age and level of development.”

Prosecutors interpret that regulation is done for one purpose only: to prevent socializing young people from being unnecessarily subjected to criminal proceedings.

“On the basis of the report, it remains unclear what kind of background explanation behind this concern is.”

Even today, punishment is not imposed in situations involving relationships between young people of about the same age, even if the other party is under 16 years of age.

Professor Johanna Niemi The University of Turku suggests that the provision limiting liability should be based on whether there has been an equal social relationship between young people.

“I am aware that the relationship with a 15-year-old has not been blamed, although the age difference has been quite clear if it has been‘ old-fashioned ’dating, first dating, then dating, cuddling, taking care of contraception and at some point having sex. It is understandable that there is no reason to take criminal action in this case. ”

Also Oulu the district court warns that the focus of the investigation and trial is shifting to investigating the child’s behavior due to the change. Today, the core of a police investigation is just whether or not intercourse took place. It does not matter whether the child was “voluntary,” the court states.

“In our view, children between the ages of 0 and 14 cannot validly consent to a crime against themselves.”

According to Tukinainen, the Rape Crisis Center, the proposal takes a sharp leap back a hundred years.

“The last time this type of statement appeared was in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, that is, about 100 years ago, when under the 1889 Penal Code, 12-year-olds were asked,‘ have they surrendered to fornication? ’ This is a major proposal that undermines the position and legal security of child victims – downright reactionary. “

The Helsinki District Court asks whether the proposal sends too direct a message that the sexual intercourse of a 12-year-old is acceptable.

“People of this age rarely have long social relationships that would support lowering the age limit this way. The district court does not consider it justified to lower the age limit to 12 years. ”

Ministerial the working group deliberately concluded its proposal, as the human rights organization Amnesty International, represented in the working group, drew attention in its dissenting opinion to the deteriorating situation of children.

Amnesty stressed that the responsibility for the smooth development of the child lies with the parent, especially the adult. When it comes to acts that are detrimental to a child’s development, the child’s initiative should not be given such great weight.

Many of them share the basis of the consultations on the impact of the reform of Amnesty’s concerns children. In the statements, the age limit of 12 years was considered far too low. This was the view, for example, of the Confederation of Women’s Organizations.

“In Sweden, the age limit for child rape is 15 years, and this age limit should also be introduced in Finland. According to the Confederation of Women’s Organizations, the age limit should be absolute, in which case volunteering should not be assessed in practice, even if it is only a child slightly below the age limit. ”

The union also demands that the age limit be applied regardless of whether the defendant knew the age of the victim. The same is said by many others.

Prosecutors for example, they fear that the volunteering of children as young as 10 years of age would have to be assessed when the defendant denies knowing the child’s actual age.

Therefore, many argue that the responsibility would be severe. Judgment could therefore come if one has not bothered to find out the age of the child.

Child provisions are criticized for being confused. For example, prosecutors point out that a child means something at any time.

“A child can mean a person under the age of 16, under the age of 12, between the ages of 12 and 15, between the ages of 16 and 18, or a person who has reasonable grounds to believe that he or she is under the age of 18,” prosecutors list.

Many commentators also believe that the means to protect children aged 16-17 are insufficient. Among other things, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that in international human rights treaties, a child means a person under the age of 18. Finland has an obligation to protect them from sexual exploitation.

The status of 16-17 year olds is linked to the proposal on sexual exploitation. It also attracted a lot of criticism.

According to the proposal, sexual exploitation would condemn, among other things, a situation in which a person of this age is persuaded to have sexual intercourse, for example at work or in leisure activities.

“To protect children between the ages of 16 and 17, it is not enough that rape through abuse of power is condemned as sexual abuse,” the Federation of Women’s Organizations summed up.