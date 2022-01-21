Saturday, January 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sexual offenses The prosecutor is launching an investigation in Germany into the role of priests in the sexual exploitation of children

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Abroad|Sexual offenses

The decision by Munich state prosecutors was made in the aftermath of an extensive report released on Thursday. The report found that as many as 235 people, 173 of whom were priests, were guilty of sexual exploitation of children.

In Germany The Munich State Prosecutor’s Office has announced it is launching an investigation into the role of priests in the sexual exploitation of children, according to AFP.

The prosecutor’s decision follows a report released on Thursday that found 235 people had been sexually abused between 1946 and 2019.

Of these suspects, 173 were priests, in addition to which the report claimed that the former pope Benedict, civil name Joseph Ratzinger, did not prevent the sexual exploitation of children while serving as archbishop of Munich and Freising.

Also the current Archbishop of Munich Reinhard Marxia was accused in the report of failing to prevent exploitation in two separate cases.

See also  Legal proceedings The man who murdered his mother in Orimattila was sentenced to life imprisonment

Read more: Report: Pope Benedict fails to prevent child sexual abuse forty years ago

Report the law firm provided the prosecutor’s office with details of 42 cases that referred to “abuses by church leaders”.

“These cases… Concern only the church leaders who are still alive,” said a spokesman for the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office. Anne Leiding.

If the prosecutor’s investigation reveals a violation of the law, the agency will ask the law firm to provide additional materials, according to Leiding.

Thursday the report is part of a continuum in which the activities of the catholic church and its contribution to sexual exploitation have been studied in Germany.

For example, a study published in 2018 found that 1,670 priests had committed some form of sexual assault on minors between 1946 and 2014. However, the actual number of victims is likely to be even higher. The study was commissioned by the German Episcopal Conference.

.
#Sexual #offenses #prosecutor #launching #investigation #Germany #role #priests #sexual #exploitation #children

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Mazda 3 will be 1,200 hp hill climb racer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.