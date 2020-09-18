Sexual offenses The district court sentenced Roope Salminen to a fine for coercing a sexual act

Salminen reported on him on suspicion of a crime on social media last December.

Helsinki the district court has convicted the presenter, actor and musician Roope Salmisen coercion into a sexual act. Salminen was sentenced to pay a 70-day fine.

The matter was heard in camera in the Helsinki District Court in August. The prosecutor’s application for a summons and Salminen’s written answer are encrypted.

The crime took place in Helsinki in August 2015.

Salminen told of the suspicion of a crime against him Instagram account last year.

“The indictment relates to things that happened between me and another adult in 2015. I am being required to pay daily fines. I am absolutely innocent, “Salminen wrote at the time.

Under the Penal Code, coercion into a sexual act can be used to convict a person who coerces another person into a sexual act other than sexual intercourse, for example by violence or by exploiting another’s ignorance or otherwise helplessness.

The act is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Salminen is one of Finland ‘s best – known television faces. He has hosted the sketch program Putus from several years and has hosted the Enbuske, Veitola & Salminen discussion program.

Salminen also has the band Roope Salminen & Koirat. In 2016, he was chosen Media Person of the Year at the Music & Media Gala. He has acted, among other things You made us beautiful in the movie.

