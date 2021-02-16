No Result
Sexual offenses The Australian Prime Minister apologized for the alleged rape in the Parliament building

February 16, 2021
Sexual offenses

The victim felt pressured to remain silent.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has apologized for the rape suspected in the Secretary of Defense ‘s office.

“That shouldn’t have happened. I apologize, ”Morrison told reporters in Canberra, according to news agency AFP.

Proceedings began to be revealed when an administrative employee said he had been raped by his colleagues in parliament. The victim said he was sexually harassed in the office of the current defense minister after the 2019 Liberal Party evening parties. British Broadcasting Corporation According to the BBC the victim said the perpetrator was an “rising star”. According to the BBC, police are investigating the case.

The victim was 24 years old at the time of the incident. He said he got into a dream job. According to the woman, she felt compelled to choose between her job and telling the police.

