Sexual offenses Proposal to reform sexual offenses postponed until next year – Minister of Justice Henriksson: “Victim’s status will not be weakened”

The reform of the Penal Code on Sexual Offenses is intended to improve the position of victims of crime. However, according to the commentators, the reform would weaken the position of children aged 12-15.

Sexual offenses The proposal to reform the legislation on the law will be postponed until next autumn, the Minister of Justice says Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) to HS.

The comprehensive reform of sexual offense legislation is one of the most significant government bills. The purpose of the reform is to change the way we view sexual offenses.

One of the key issues is a change in the characteristics of rape. In the future, rape would be considered sexual intercourse with a person who does not participate in it voluntarily.

HS reported on October 7 that the Ministry of Justice set up a working group presentation reform of the law has received strong criticism in a round of opinions.

Several in their opinions, the commentators estimated that, after the reform, the penalties for serious sexual offenses, especially for children aged 12-15, would be reduced. Critics say the protection age limit would practically fall from 16 to 12 years.

Read more: Reform of sexual offense regulations is described as reactionary, with fears of a declining position for child victims: “The last time this type of statement appeared was about 100 years ago”

Henriksson emphasizes that the reform of the criminal law on sexual offenses is precisely intended to improve the position of the victim of the crime.

“I, as Minister of Justice, will not make a proposal that would weaken the position of the victim of a crime, neither a child nor an adult. I will not submit a law to the government, let alone to Parliament, in which it would be weakened. ”

Ministry of Justice the working group proposed in Julythat sexual acts against a child under the age of 12 would always be punished as child rape or sexual abuse of a child. The child’s volunteering would then not be assessed.

There is a much debated case in the background where the court did not condemn sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old as rape.

Originally a proposal for a reform of the law was to be brought to parliament in the spring. Henriksson says the show will be postponed until the fall.

Henriksson does not criticize the working group’s proposal and emphasizes that the statements received from the consultation are to be carefully reviewed and the draft will be modified by the Ministry of Justice on the basis of the statements.

“It is quite clear that when it comes to such a big and big reform, there will be different views. In the further preparation, what has been said in the opinion round is taken seriously, ”says Henriksson.

“The fact that different issues come up in the consultation round must be seen as positive in itself, and it shows where there is room for improvement.”

Henriksson considers that reforming legislation on sexual offenses is in many ways a challenging piece of legislative reform. Sexual offenses are very diverse and the legislation on them must apply to any situation.

“Social media and the internet have changed this, too, and committing a sexual offense can happen in many ways. The punishment for the same act must be the same no matter where the act takes place, ”says Henriksson.

“At the same time, the penalties for sexual offenses against children are to be increased. We are not lowering the protection age for children, but strengthening the position of a child who has been the victim of a sexual offense. ”

Sexual offenses the working group on comprehensive legislative reform was set up by the vice-chairman of the coalition during the last government term Antti Häkkänen acting Minister of Justice.

Häkkänen reminds in the Coalition Party’s statement that the penalties for sexual offenses against children have been tightened in recent years.

“The Coalition believes that penalties for sexual offenses against children should be tightened, not lightened. The line and reform work had to continue during this election term, ”he said.

Vice-Chairman of the Green Parliamentary Group, Member of Parliament, Member of Parliament Saara Hyrkkö recalled that the bill is still in its infancy and aims to improve the situation of victims.

“It is clear that the proposed articles of law will be amended if they are deemed to lead to a deterioration in the status of children. The new absolute age limit of 12 years proposed by the working group is intended to remedy a glaring shortcoming in the current law, which has failed to protect young children. At the same time, however, it must be ensured that the position of victims of crime between the ages of 12 and 16 is not weakened either, ”Hyrkkö estimates.