Sexual offenses Police are seeking findings on a suspected perpetrator of a rape in Nokia over the weekend

Police are asking for observations of the suspected perpetrator.

Nokia police are asking for findings on a suspected perpetrator of a rape in Nokia over the weekend.

On Saturday morning at about 4 o’clock on Pinsiöntie at the so-called Tyttölä bus stop, a woman had, according to a police bulletin, spotted a man who had later noticed her following her. The woman had continued walking from Pinsiöntie to Rounionkatu in the direction of the silos. Along that street, the man had grabbed the woman and forced her further away, where she had raped the woman, according to police.

The victim of the sexual crime and an outside witness have said the suspect is about 30 years old, skinny and about 180-185 centimeters tall. He had had a beard or beard on his face. He had been wearing a black hoodie with a hood on his head, as well as field pants that might have been black-and-white-gray in pattern. The man had apparently been intoxicated and stumbled in his steps.

The suspect had been seen with certainty running west at about 4.45 am from Pajakallionkatu, possibly to the jogging paths behind the residential buildings.

The police ask to report the information and findings to the Nokia Police by phone on 0295 445 888 (8 am – 4 pm) or by e-mail at [email protected] or to the hotline 0800 900022.