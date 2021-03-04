Sexual offenses NY Times: NFL ex-star Winslow sentenced to 14 years in prison for sexual offenses

According to the defense, Winslow suffers from injuries to his head in American football.

American former star player in the NFL Football League Kellen Winslow II has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for sexual offenses, reports New York Times.

The court found Winslow raped two women and committed other sexual offenses against three other women.

Judge at the Sandiegola Court Blaine Bowman called Winslow a sexual predator who chose marginalized women as his victims because he did not believe they were reporting crimes.

One of the women raped by Winslow was homeless at the time of the incident, and another said she was raped by Winslow after being shut down at a home party at the age of 17 in 2003.

Winslow avoided a life sentence by pleading guilty to the 2019 rape of an unconscious victim. That same year, he had raped a homeless 58-year-old woman.

Winslow, 37, is currently sitting in San Diego County Jail and attended the trial remotely.

He did not speak on the advice of his lawyer during the trial. According to the defense, Winslow suffers from injuries to his head in American football.

Winslow played in the NFL for nine seasons. He was the sixth choice for the NFL booking event in 2004, and made a $ 29 million cashier deal with Cleveland. Winslow’s career was interrupted by injuries and a doping ban in 2013.