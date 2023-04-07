MWith the new sex crimes law, the Spanish government wanted to take the lead in Europe and score points in the forthcoming elections. Instead, the left-wing coalition and its partners are sinking ever deeper into disputes. Now the Catalan left-wing republicans (ERC) and the Basque left-wing nationalists (EH Bildu), following the ruling socialists (PSOE), have presented a draft for a reform of the reform, which Equal Opportunities Minister Irene Montero (Podemos) has so far refused to do.

“Only a yes is a yes” is the core sentence of the law, which is intended to protect women better: only a clear “yes” to sexual contact is decisive, everything else is rape. The new criminal law has been in force since last autumn. But a technical error led to the prison sentences of more than 700 sex offenders being reduced; more than 70 have already been released.

Explicit and Recognizable Consent

Rape is punished more severely under the new law, while penalties for some other sexual offenses have been reduced. The Ministry of Equal Opportunities had also failed to ensure that the reform would not lead to a retrospective reduction in sentences with a transitional clause (disposición transitoria).

After fierce criticism in Spain, Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists tabled a proposal for a correction in Parliament in March. But coalition partner Podemos voted with several smaller parties against the draft of the socialist justice minister. The opposition right (PP and Ciudadanos), on the other hand, voted in favour, while the right-wing populist Vox party abstained. The Socialists want to increase the sentence in cases of violence or intimidation.







But Equal Opportunities Minister Montero and ERC and EH Bildu, who had previously supported the left-wing minority government in their most important parliamentary votes, reject this. They want the core of the law not to be watered down. The express and recognizable consent of the woman should remain the only decisive criterion. The burden of proof should not fall back on the victims. That would happen if violence or intimidation were explicitly made a prerequisite for longer terms of imprisonment, as the socialists plan to do.

According to the ERC and EH Bildu, that would mean claiming “that nonviolent rape exists”. In their 20-point amendment, they are now proposing to add violence and intimidation to the list of aggravating circumstances already contained in the existing law. In their draft reform, both parties want to make it clear that a consensual sexual relationship cannot be assumed even if the victim has not defended himself or was previously sexually active.

The dispute deepened the rifts in the left camp ahead of the Spanish local, regional and parliamentary elections. Podemos does not want to join the “Sumar” election platform, with which the more forgiving Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz wants to bundle the forces of the left for the election campaign.