Sexual offenses Huge darknet site spreading material on child sexual abuse closed, several arrests made in Germany

The arrests, now announced to the public, were made after months of preparation as an international co-operation between the authorities in mid-April.

Several people have been apprehended in Germany on suspicion of maintaining a darknet platform called Boystown, which has distributed child sexual abuse material worldwide. Darknet, or dark network, consists of websites that operate in the structures of the public Internet, but to which access requires special actions.

Boystown is estimated to have more than 400,000 users in total, making it one of the world’s largest channels for sharing content about child sexual abuse.

Following the arrests, the authorities shut down the website, which was operational at least from June 2019, The German Federal Central Criminal Police (BKA) said on Monday.

The servers for the site were located in Moldova.

In April, the authorities carried out a search of a total of seven sites in North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and Hamburg.

Now the publicly reported arrests were made after months of preparation in international co-operation between the authorities in mid-April. The United States, Canada, Sweden, the Netherlands and Australia, among others, participated in the project. The winding work continues.

The four main suspects are all German men between the ages of 40 and 64, for example from Hamburg and Munich. One of the suspects has lived in Paraguay, South America for several years. Three of the suspects have been caught. The detainee in Paraguay will be extradited to Germany.

Three of the men are suspected of technical maintenance of the platform and providing operating support. One is suspected of actively using the service and marketing it to others.