Sexual offenses French actor Gerard Depardieu has been charged with rape

February 23, 2021
Culture|Sexual offenses

Depardieu is one of France’s biggest international stars.

French actor Gerard Depardieu has been charged with rape and coercion into sexual activity, a legal source tells AFP.

According to the source, Depardieu is charged with crimes committed in 2018 against a female actor in her twenties.

A previous rape investigation against the actor crashed in the second year for lack of evidence. However, the investigation was reopened and, according to a news agency source, eventually led to criminal charges.

