Sexual offenses French actor Gerard Depardieu has been charged with rape

Depardieu is one of France’s biggest international stars.

French actor Gerard Depardieu has been charged with rape and coercion into sexual activity, a legal source tells AFP.

According to the source, Depardieu is charged with crimes committed in 2018 against a female actor in her twenties.

A previous rape investigation against the actor crashed in the second year for lack of evidence. However, the investigation was reopened and, according to a news agency source, eventually led to criminal charges.

