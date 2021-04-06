Sexual offenses Film producer Harvey Weinstein demands reversal of 23-year rape sentence, accuses jury member and judge of bias

According to Weinstein’s lawyers, one member of the jury had already determined his guilt in advance. The filmmaker is also charged with numerous sexual offenses in California.

About rape Former Hollywood producer sentenced to 23 years in prison in February last year Harvey Weinstein demanded that a New York court on Monday overturn his verdict against him and hold a new trial, American media said.

According to his lawyers, the film mogul Weinstein was not offered an opportunity for an impartial trial and his case was being decided by a member of the jury who had already made his decision in advance about Weinstein’s guilt, the lawyers’ In the 190-page notice of appeal was found on Monday.

In February last year, Weinstein was convicted of sexual violence against two women. He had legally forced his production assistant into oral sex, in addition to which he was considered to have raped a young woman who had dreamed of an acting career.

Dozens of women have filed charges against Weinstein in recent years, many of them famous Actors. Her case was the most prominent starting shot for the #MeToo movement, where women around the world have since autumn 2017 shared their experiences as victims of sexual violence.

Weinstein according to the lawyers, in the trial that led to the Weinstein judgment, “jury member number 11” had clearly pre-determined our position on Weinstein’s guilt. It was a woman who had written a novel about “predatory older men” and, according to lawyers, had a “fixation” related to consensual sex.

According to the lawyers, the woman had given a false and incomplete impression of her literary background and failed to mention the theme of the book, The Washington Post and CNN channel tell.

Earlier last year, Weinstein’s lawyers demanded a judge in the case during the trial James Burkea to remain himself because Burken was seen as hostile to Weinstein. The lawyers saw this as a sign of the judge’s sniffing, urging Weinstein to stop using his cell phone continuously during the trial.

Burke had wished from Weinstein, “Is this really the reason you want to go to jail for the rest of your life, to text against the order of the court? Is it? ”

According to Burke, he just wanted to scare Weinstein to stop using his cell phone. According to the judge, his intention was never to impose a life sentence on Weinstein, CNN says.

Weinstein the lawyers’ statement states that Weinstein’s 23-year prison sentence is unreasonable. According to them, less than a year and a half earlier, Judge Burke had handed down a sentence 12.5 years shorter on a much worse case of rape than that we were accused of.

“Weinstein received a harsher sentence than many perpetrators of homicides. These facts alone reveal the injustice of this judgment and reflect more of a ‘lynching spirit’ than a judgment based on fairness, ”the letter states.

Last year, a total of eleven new charges were filed against Weinstein in Los Angeles, California. He is charged with, among other things, four different rapes, news agency AP has told reporters.

Weinstein has been demanded to be extradited from New York for trial in Los Angeles, but hearings have been postponed on a couple of occasions due to the corona epidemic, among other things, until Friday this week. He was facing a maximum sentence of 140 years in prison for the charges brought in California.

Weinstein has denied guilty of sexual offenses. According to him, the complaint about the trial filed on Monday is “a window into my innocence, and I hope the truth becomes more apparent when people read about this”.

The New York Times first wrote about the accusations of several women against Weinstein in October 2017. By the end of the same month, the number of women accusing Weinstein had risen to at least 87, USA Today reported.