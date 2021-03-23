Sexual offenses Basketball coach accused of child sexual abuse in Estonia – Coaches report tickling and mental violence

There have been several recent cases of exploitation in Estonia.

In Estonia effervescence in sports due to sexual harassment of minors. Earlier this month, it was reported that a Finnish-Brazilian football coach had also coached in Finland. Getulio Aurelio Fredon relationship with a minor.

Read more: Estonia shaken by scandal when coach admits relationship with 14-year-old girl: minister wakes up to consider protection age

The case has opened a real Pandora’s box, and now cases of abuse have emerged in other species as well.

Tuesday Postmanmagazine reported that a youth basketball coach and high school physical education teacher are accused of sexually abusing a child under 14 years of age. The crime under investigation took place years ago and the victim is now an adult.

Marek Koitla has served as a girls coach for Marcus, Audentes and Nord Sports. She has served as both head and assistant coach on young girls ’teams and works as a physical education teacher at Jakob Westholm High School. The high school has suspended employment for the duration of the criminal investigation.

Postimees found out from Koitla’s trainees what Koitla has been like as a coach. According to former coaches, he was on fairly close terms with his favorite players. Some players received much more attention than others.

The coach was also considered quite temperamental. His moods varied and he could have seizures. He put pressure on his trainees and demanded especially those he thought were good.

For players the coaching style was mentally heavy, was then completely out of reach or at the center of it.

After a bad game, the coach had said to the player recovering from a knee injury, “leave, the team doesn’t need you”, Postman it says in the article.

One of the trainees recalls how the coach used to come to the summer camp for girls aged 12-13 and choose one of the girls who started itching. After a rough play, the body could be bruised.

The coach was also told to peek into the girls ’locker room.

Doubts Koitla’s abuses have been in the air before. To his former colleague To Andra Viirpalu the matter did not come as a surprise.

“No real surprise this was, I am a little afraid of something like this. I’ve suspected it for years, but no one believed me. And I have not been on any evidence, just some kind of inner feeling.”

Viirpalu has worked with Koitla and seen how he has coached. He has also spoken to young parents about his doubts.

“I just got a message from one parent. I once held a meeting, one of the topics of which was Marek. I told my parents about my doubts. Now one of these parents thanked me. ”