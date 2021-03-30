Sexual offenses A local Green politician was sentenced to years in prison for a sexual offense against a child

The Greens of Lapland no longer comment. Ohisalo condemned the act.

Lapin the background of a member of the Green Party has revealed a serious sexual offense against a child.

This is a 44-year-old woman who was sentenced both in the district courts in 2019 and in the Court of Appeal to three years and ten months in prison for, among other things, gross sexual abuse of a child.

The information was received by the Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalon to condemn the act on Sunday on Twitter:

“The sexual crime conviction of the Lapland Green is shocking. As soon as this became known, the person in question had resigned from all positions of trust. He is also not a candidate in the municipal elections. It is a shocking act that fights against all the values ​​of the party, ”Ohisalo wrote.

The woman continued to work in politics after the district court ruling, told Ilta-Sanomat on Sunday. According to the magazine, he was elected to the Lapland Greens’ position of trust for 2021 in November 2020.

The HS does not publish a woman’s name to protect the victim.

Rovaniemi in early March, the Court of Appeal sentenced the woman to three years and ten months in prison for aggravated child sexual abuse and assault.

The trial was held in camera, but according to the public record of the verdict, the victim was 3 to 5 years old at the time of the offense. The court considered the period to be almost two years.

According to the report, the woman committed various sexual acts on her during this time and beat her. The woman was sentenced to pay the child various suffering compensation of more than 16,000 euros.

The judgment of the Court of Appeal changed only to a very small extent, the Court of Appeal considered the time of the assault to be slightly shorter.

The verdict was thus unconditional, but the woman was not immediately ordered to be imprisoned. He can also apply for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Nowadays, the Lapland Greens no longer comment on the matter. Its vice-chairman Tiina Huilaja announced on Tuesday that there is nothing to comment on the matter at this stage.

Iltalehti reported on Mondaythat the Lapland Greens have erased all the woman’s information and updates about her from her website and social media channels.

At the time, Huilaja said the verdict was not revealed to them until after the IS news and they had no knowledge of the verdict. This allowed the woman to continue working in the ranks of the Greens.

Huilaja also told Iltalehti that it has not been the practice of the Lapland Greens to check the backgrounds of persons elected to positions of trust. But, for example, municipal election candidates have come to fill a candidate agreement in which they must assure that they have told their backgrounds and possible judgments honestly.