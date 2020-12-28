Sexual offenses 24-year-old man convicted of gross child rape: court found victim’s story more reliable

The Court of Appeal ended up toughen the sentence of a man accused of child rape from parole to five years in prison.

Vaasan the Court of Appeal ended up toughen the verdict in a sexual offense case in which the prosecutor demanded a conviction from a 24-year-old man for aggravated child rape.

The man had previously received more than a year’s conditional imprisonment from the district court for aggravated child sexual abuse. The prosecutor appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal.

According to the grounds of the judgment of the Court of Appeal, the plaintiff’s report, together with the supporting evidence, was reliable. On the other hand, the convicted version of the course of events was not credible under the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal decided to convict Jonne Petteri Siltasen at the prosecutor’s request, from aggravated child rape to five years in prison.

That criminal title has been in the law since April 2019. Under the Penal Code, a conviction is handed down if the perpetrator commits both aggravated rape and aggravated sexual exploitation of a child.

Justice according to the case, it has been proven that the convict at the time of the rape of a 14-year-old girl in a residential apartment in the summer of 2019. The rape was carried out violently, which led to her being convicted of aggravation. The age difference between the victim and the convicted man is more than eight years.

The victim’s and the accused’s accounts of the evening’s events were contradictory. The Court of Appeal therefore had to decide the question of the validity of the display and which version the display supports.

The victim’s story alone cannot be condemned, even when the story is credible.

The Supreme Court has consistently held that, in sexual offense cases, sufficient certainty as to the offense and the guilt of the defendant, at least in general, cannot be inferred simply from the fact that the defendant’s report is considered more credible than the accused’s report.

Defense according to the plaintiff, i.e. the victim and the accused, had access to each other on an internet dating site. The victim had said he was 18 years old.

According to the defense, the victim had been proactive in the situation and the intercourse had taken place by consensus.

However, the Court of Appeal held that the accused was quite likely to have perceived the plaintiff to be 16 years of age or younger.

The victim had been hysterical after the act, according to witnesses, and said he had been raped. According to a medical examination of the victim, there were indications of violent sexual intercourse, for which the defense could not provide an explanation.

According to the Court of Appeal, the defendant’s report contained elements which increased its unbelievability. Thus, the court ended up finding that the man had committed rape.

According to the judgment, the aggravation of the act was also increased by the fact that the victim was intoxicated in the situation. After the act, the convict had gone back to the apartment of his acquaintances and fell asleep there.