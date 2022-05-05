Victims of sex crimes can hardly obtain their rights through criminal law. Not even one in ten victims who go to the police with a report of rape see a perpetrator convicted, according to data from the Public Prosecution Service and the police.

Victim lawyers, politicians, scientific researchers and officers who NRC has spoken all say in more or less equal terms: criminal law is not the place to seek justice if you have been assaulted or raped.

After #MeToo affairs in the sports world, on television, in politics, at the university and in the art world, NRC has conducted research in recent months into what happens from the moment a sexual offense is reported to a possible conviction of a perpetrator. The central question was why so many sexual assault cases do not make it to the finish line. In 2021, the police recorded a record 2,168 rapes and 2,144 assaults. In the same year, 195 perpetrators were convicted of rape and 234 of sexual assault.

'conditional sentence'

Not only is the chance of a conviction being small, victims also have to wait an average of two years for their case to be completed and they are hardly kept informed of the progress of their file. That long waiting time is psychologically very taxing for victims, experts say. “If we succeed in bringing a suspect to court,” says victim lawyer Nelleke Stolk, “he often gets off with a suspended sentence, because the sword of Damocles has hung over his head for so long. That is indigestible for the victims. That is why I ask the victims: can you handle this?”

Several victims who spoke to NRC said they would “never” report if they were raped or assaulted again. One woman already reported rape in 2020, her case is still pending. “My culprit just roams free. That feels like a real danger. I have been stalked, threatened with death, assaulted and raped. Soon in court, the chances of him getting away with it are huge. So what?”

The criminal justice system faces many problems. The vice squad and the Public Prosecution Service have serious shortcomings, the training required to conduct sex crime cases as a judge or detective is too short, according to experts, and the position of sex victims in criminal proceedings is traditionally weak.

Victim lawyers believe that the police and the Public Prosecution Service regularly conduct too little or too sloppy investigations, wait too long before collecting evidence and are careless towards the victim, for example when sending documents or informing them about decisions. Moreover, they believe that the bar in criminal law is unattainably high. The burden of proof for crimes that often take place indoors rests with the victim, and it is, most of the time, his word against hers.

Rarely, according to the investigation, are witnesses and evidence presented enough to prosecute.

Hundred Thousand Victims

Sexual violence is a common crime in the Netherlands. From a survey by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) shows that approximately one hundred thousand people are victims of assault, rape or sexual abuse every year. Nine out of ten of them are women.

If you include all forms of physical sexual harassment – ​​squeezing the buttocks, unwanted touching – this comes to 470,000 victims per year. That is 3 percent of the population aged 16 and older. Sexual violence occurs structurally in at least 185,000 people, sometimes on a weekly basis. Only a fraction of those people go to the police.

